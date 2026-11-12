Stewed Chicken with Chickpeas and Peppers: A Sequential Vegetable Build

Stewed chicken with chickpeas and peppers relies on a single structural principle: the sequential addition of vegetables to the pan before the protein and liquids. In this dish, the legumes provide substance, the vegetables contribute volume and sweetness, and the tomato base binds the components into a cohesive meal. The value of the technique lies in its efficiency; it requires no complex preparation or multiple vessels, yet yields a result that is both savory and substantial.

Photo: goya.com by Xochilt Martinez, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Baked chicken with vegetables

The decisive action is the order in which the aromatics are introduced. Begin by heating two tablespoons of vegetable oil in a pan. Add 100 grams of diced yellow onion and cook until golden. Next, incorporate 120 grams of coarsely grated carrot and sauté the mixture for two minutes. Finally, add 200 grams of sliced bell pepper and cook for three to four minutes. This stepwise approach allows each vegetable to release its flavor without becoming overcooked or bitter, establishing a balanced foundation for the dish.

Once the vegetables have softened, place 300 grams of cut chicken breast into the pan and stir to combine with the vegetables for two to three minutes. At this point, the liquid and bulk components are introduced: 400 grams of cooked chickpeas, 150 grams of corn, and 120 milliliters of tomato passata. Season the mixture with salt, pepper, and a pinch of sugar to balance the acidity of the tomato. Stir thoroughly, bring to a boil, then cover and simmer over low heat for 20 minutes. In the final minutes, stir in two minced garlic cloves and, if desired, half a bunch of fresh herbs. The entire process occurs in a single vessel, making it a practical option for a meal that does not require complex accompaniments.