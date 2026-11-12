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Curd Pie Recipe: Professional techniques for shortcrust base and dairy filling stabilization

Recipes

A curd pie with a blackcurrant topping holds a delicate balance between a crumbly shortcrust base and a set dairy filling. The structure of the finished dessert depends less on the baking process itself and more on the physical state of the ingredients before and after they enter the oven. The decisive factor for a pie that slices cleanly rather than oozing is the timing of the cooling phase and the moisture management of the fruit.

A dessert with black currants on shortcrust pastry
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Olga Sakiulova, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
A dessert with black currants on shortcrust pastry

The Geometry of the Crust

The shortcrust dough serves as the container. For a 24-26 cm pan, the recipe calls for 300 g of wheat flour, 100 g of softened butter, 100 g of sugar, vanilla sugar, two eggs, and 2 teaspoons of baking powder. The technique is critical here: the butter and sugar are whipped, the eggs are beaten in, and the flour is added. The dough is mixed only until soft. Excessive kneading would develop the gluten, turning the desired short, crumbly texture into a tough, elastic one. The dough is then wrapped and refrigerated for one hour. This chilling step is not optional; it solidifies the fat, allowing the dough to be rolled and transferred to the greased pan without sliding. The base is pre-baked at 180 °C for 10 minutes. This blind baking ensures the bottom is firm enough to support the wet filling without becoming soggy immediately.

Stabilizing the Filling

The filling comprises 400 g of cottage cheese (tvorog), 100 g of sugar, 250 ml of 20% cream, and 300 g of blackcurrants. The dairy mixture is combined to a cream consistency. The blackcurrants are folded in gently with a spatula to preserve the integrity of the berries. This is the stage where moisture control matters most. If fresh berries are used, they are added as is. If frozen berries are used, they must be thawed and drained in a colander until all excess liquid has escaped. Adding wet, dripping fruit directly to the cheese mixture would dilute the filling and introduce steam that compromises the crust's crumble. The filling is spread over the pre-baked base and baked for another 40 minutes at the same 180 °C temperature.

Upon removal from the oven, the pie is unstable. The curd mixture has set slightly but remains soft and mobile. The most common error is slicing while the pie is warm. The filling requires time to undergo final structural stabilization. The pie must cool completely within the pan before being removed and cut. This cooling period allows the proteins and fats in the cheese and cream to fully bind, ensuring that each slice holds its shape and the crust remains distinct from the filling.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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