Classic Japanese favorites reassembled: the unconventional strategy for rapid dining

For a dish that delivers the savory richness of Japanese cuisine without the labor of rolling individual pieces, a baked casserole offers a practical alternative. The structure mirrors a rolled sushi bake, but the assembly is linear: ingredients are layered in a dish and finished under a golden crust. The defining element here is the use of a ready-made roe paste with smoked salmon, which provides a creamy, complex flavor profile that substitutes for more intricate sauces while keeping the preparation straightforward.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Olga Sakiulova, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Sushi casserole

Ingredients and Preparation

The base requires 200 g of sushi rice, which must be rinsed under running water until the water runs clear. Cook the rice according to package instructions, allow it to cool slightly, and season with 2 tablespoons of rice vinegar while folding gently. For the filling, combine 150 g of chopped crab sticks, one entire jar of smoked salmon roe paste, and 3 tablespoons of cream cheese. Half of 50 g of grated hard cheese is mixed into this crab-roe blend, while the remaining half is reserved for the top layer. Two sheets of nori, 2 tablespoons of soy sauce, 2 tablespoons of teriyaki sauce, 1 tablespoon of sesame seeds, and 3 stalks of chopped green onion are also required.

To assemble, press the seasoned rice tightly and evenly into a small baking dish. Drizzle the rice layer with the soy sauce. Spread the creamy crab and roe mixture evenly over the rice, then sprinkle the reserved grated hard cheese on top. Bake in an air fryer on the "Bake" setting at 160 °C for 12 to 15 minutes, or in a conventional oven until the surface turns golden brown. Finish the hot casserole with a sprinkling of sesame seeds and green onion, drizzle with teriyaki sauce, and serve alongside the nori sheets.

A common hesitation regarding roe paste is its fat content, but the proportion matters. Distributing one jar across four servings of this casserole results in approximately 13.5 g of fat from the paste per portion. This balance allows the dish to maintain a deep, rich flavor without becoming heavy, making it a manageable way to enjoy the taste of smoked salmon and roe at home.