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Traditional Korean cuisine: the role of sesame oil and green onions in mandu-guk soup

Recipes

Standard dumplings often serve as a functional lunch, boiled in plain water and served with a side of vinegar. The Korean approach to this preparation, known as mandu-guk, shifts the focus entirely to the liquid. Here, the broth is not a vehicle for the dumplings but the foundation of the dish, enriched with garlic, soy sauce, and a delicate ribbon of egg that defines its texture.

Dumpling soup
Photo: Pravda.ru by Maria Kruglova, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Dumpling soup

The Role of the Broth

The distinction between a standard dumpling plate and mandu-guk lies in the integration of the filling into the surrounding liquid. In this preparation, 400 grams of frozen dumplings are simmered in 1.2 liters of chicken broth. This volume is significant; it creates a soup rather than a stew, allowing the meat juices from the dumplings to mingle with the seasoned stock. The aromatics-two minced garlic cloves, one tablespoon of soy sauce, and a quarter teaspoon of black pepper-are introduced at the boil, ensuring their flavors disperse evenly before the solid ingredients are added.

Texture and Technique

The second defining element is the egg. While many soup traditions might use a hard-boiled garnish or a fried egg on the side, mandu-guk requires the egg to be incorporated directly into the hot liquid. Two eggs are beaten lightly and poured in a thin stream while the broth simmers gently. The continuous, circular stirring prevents the egg from clumping into large curds, resulting instead in fine, silky ribbons. This technique transforms the broth's mouthfeel, adding a layer of softness that contrasts with the firm skin and juicy interior of the dumplings.

Cultural Context

This dish is traditionally associated with winter and the Lunar New Year in Korea, where it symbolizes a new beginning. A festive variation, ttok-mandu-guk, adds rice cakes to the mix, but the core logic remains the same: a warm, comforting broth that sustains. The final step involves a teaspoon of sesame oil, added off the heat alongside three green onions, which imparts a nutty, aromatic finish that plain water simply cannot provide.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
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