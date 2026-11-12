Classic Red Bean Lobio: Authentic Georgian recipe using walnuts and khmeli-suneli spices

Classic red bean lobio turns a pantry staple into a substantial dish through one specific kitchen action: partially mashing the cooked beans to release starch. This technique creates a creamy, cohesive texture that holds the other ingredients together, distinguishing the preparation from a simple salad. The result is a balanced plate where the earthiness of the red beans, the richness of ground walnuts, the sharpness of garlic, and the bright note of fresh cilantro create a complete flavor profile without the need for additional proteins.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Maria Kruglova, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Lobio

The foundation of the dish relies on standard ingredients that require precise handling to achieve the desired consistency. The recipe calls for 400 grams of red beans, 100 grams of walnuts, 150 grams of onion, three cloves of garlic, 30 grams of fresh cilantro, 30 milliliters of vegetable oil, 15 milliliters of wine vinegar, one teaspoon of khmeli-suneli, and salt and black pepper to taste.

Preparation and Assembly

Begin by washing the red beans and soaking them in cold water overnight. This step reduces cooking time and improves digestibility. Once soaked, drain the beans and cover them with fresh water. Boil them until completely tender. While the beans cook, prepare the aromatics. Peel and finely chop the onion, then sauté it in vegetable oil until golden. In a separate container, grind the walnuts using a blender or mortar until finely broken down. Mince or press the garlic and chop the dried cilantro leaves.

Combine the cooked beans, the sautéed onion, and the ground walnuts in a large bowl or pot. Add the garlic, cilantro, wine vinegar, and khmeli-suneli. Season with salt and black pepper. At this stage, the mixture will appear loose. Use a fork or potato masher to crush a portion of the beans directly in the mixture. This releases the starch necessary for the dish to thicken. Do not mash the entire batch; leaving a significant number of whole beans preserves the structural integrity and texture of the lobio.

Allow the dish to rest for 15 to 20 minutes after mixing. This resting period permits the spices and vinegar to integrate fully, deepening the overall flavor. The finished lobio should be cohesive yet textured, with distinct beans suspended in a creamy, starch-thickened base. It is best served as a main course or a hearty side dish.