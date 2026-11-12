Salt-crusted pork belly recipe: the effect of two-stage baking on meat texture

Pork belly baked under a salt crust achieves a specific textural contrast: the interior remains tender and moist, while the exterior becomes crisp and golden. This result is driven by a two-stage thermal process. The first stage dries the skin and builds structure at a low temperature; the second stage rapidly browns that dried surface to create crunch without overcooking the meat.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Baked pork leg

The recipe begins with a whole, boneless slab of pork belly skin-on, weighing approximately 1 kg. The absence of bone simplifies both the preparation and the final slicing. The flavor profile is built on a balance of sweet, salty, and pungent notes, derived from a marinade of soy sauce, ketchup, mustard, and honey.

Preparation starts with rinsing the meat and patting it dry with paper towels. The meat side is scored in a checkerboard pattern, with cuts spaced roughly 2 by 2 cm, deep enough to reach the skin without piercing it. This grid of incisions allows the marinade to penetrate the muscle fibers more effectively.

The marinade is mixed in a separate bowl, combining 2 tablespoons of soy sauce, 2 tablespoons of ketchup, 1 teaspoon of mustard, and 1 tablespoon of honey until homogeneous. The pork is placed skin-down on aluminum foil, and this mixture is applied generously to the scored meat side.

Once the meat side is marinated, the slab is flipped skin-side up. The skin is pricked in several spots with a sharp knife. It is then brushed with 20 ml of 9% vinegar and heavily coated with 150 g of coarse salt. The dish is placed in an oven preheated to 130°C and baked for 40 minutes. The low temperature in this phase is critical; it allows moisture to evaporate gradually from the skin, facilitating structural drying without causing the underlying meat to lose too much water.

After the initial bake, the salt crust is carefully removed, taking care not to let it fall onto the already-salted meat surface. The dried skin is brushed with 30 ml of vegetable oil. The temperature is increased to 200°C, and the pork is baked for an additional 30 minutes. This higher heat drives the Maillard reaction on the skin's surface, producing the characteristic brown color and crisp texture.

The finished dish serves 5 people and takes approximately 90 minutes to prepare. The author recommends serving the sliced pork on black bread with garlic, a pairing that complements the dish's rich, savory-sweet profile.