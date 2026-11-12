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Lenten Solyanka Recipe: A detailed guide to preparing mushroom and vegetable soup

Recipes

Lenten borscht, known as solyanka, is a dish defined by its sharp, layered acidity rather than the meat broth that typically anchors its Russian namesake. In this version, the depth comes from a collision of textures and flavors: the earthy bitterness of forest mushrooms meets the sweetness of cooked onions and the bright brine of pickled vegetables. It is a soup that works because of what it excludes-no meat, no dairy in the pot-and what it adds: a complex tomato-oil base that holds the saltiness together.

Mushroom solyanka
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Anna Malyaeva is licensed under publiс domain
Mushroom solyanka

The decisive move in this recipe is not the soup itself, but the separate preparation of the vegetable-salt base, or zapravka. This component is what transforms a simple mushroom and potato stew into a proper solyanka. Instead of dumping raw vegetables into the broth, the recipe calls for sautéing onions and cooking them down with chopped tomatoes to create a concentrated, sweet-sour paste. This paste is then blended with chopped pickled cucumbers and salted mushrooms, diluted with a ladle of the cooking broth, and simmered until uniform. This step ensures that the briny flavors are integrated and mellowed before they hit the main pot, preventing the final soup from tasting disjointed or overly salty.

The recipe serves four and requires a foundation of one liter of mushroom broth and 400 grams of frozen forest mushrooms. For the signature solyanka profile, gather 100 grams of salted mushrooms, two pickled cucumbers, 50 grams of green olives, and 200 grams of chopped tomatoes in their own juice. The bulk of the soup consists of 300 grams of potatoes and one onion. Season with a bay leaf, four allspice berries, salt, and black pepper. For serving, prepare sour cream, fresh herbs, and lemon slices.

Preparation

Begin by making the vegetable base. Finely chop the onion and sauté it in two tablespoons of vegetable oil for about five minutes until softened. Add the chopped tomatoes and cook for another five minutes to let them break down and release their moisture. Stir in the finely chopped salted mushrooms and pickled cucumbers. To bind these ingredients into a cohesive sauce, add a ladle of the mushroom broth and continue cooking for five minutes until the mixture is uniform.

While the base simmers, prepare the main soup. Bring one liter of mushroom broth to a boil, adding the bay leaf and allspice berries. Add the potatoes, cut into large cubes, and cook for ten minutes. Once the potatoes have started to soften, add the frozen forest mushrooms and simmer for another ten minutes. This allows the mushrooms to thaw and infuse the broth with their flavor while the potatoes become tender.

Combine the two components by stirring the tomato-and-pickle mixture into the pot. Simmer the combined soup for five minutes to allow the flavors to meld. In the final minutes, add the green olives, and season with salt and black pepper to taste. A crucial final step is to remove the pot from the heat, cover it, and let it stand for ten minutes. This resting period allows the starches from the potatoes to thicken the broth slightly and lets the distinct flavors of the olives, pickles, and mushrooms settle into a unified taste. Before serving, remove the bay leaf.

Serve the solyanka hot, garnished with a dollop of sour cream, fresh herbs, and a slice of lemon. For an even deeper earthy note, the recipe suggests adding a small amount of rehydrated and finely chopped dried white mushrooms to the vegetable base, though this is an optional addition rather than a requirement.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
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