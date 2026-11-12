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Gentle Braise Restores Bland Cod with Green Sauce and Clams

Recipes

Atlantic cod fillets often suffer from a reputation for blandness, but a brief, gentle braise in an emerald-green sauce restores the dish's dignity. The Basque-inspired preparation uses white wine, garlic, and parsley to create a coating that keeps the delicate white meat moist while vongole clams open in unison. This method relies on slow, covered cooking rather than high-heat sautéing, ensuring the protein remains tender without drying out.

Fish in a creamy sauce with mustard and dill
Photo: Pravda.ru by Мария Круглова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Fish in a creamy sauce with mustard and dill

Ingredients and Preparation

The recipe yields a meal with approximately 392.87 kcal per portion and takes about 45 minutes to complete. The base requires 600 g of cod fillet, 300 g of shell-on vongole, 100 g of frozen green peas, 200 ml of fish stock, 100 ml of dry white wine, 70 g of onion, 50 g of parsley, four garlic cloves, 1.5 tablespoons of wheat flour, 3 tablespoons of extra-virgin olive oil, salt, and white ground pepper to taste.

Begin by rinsing the frozen vongole under cold water to remove residual sand. Pat the cod fillets dry with paper towels, cut them into serving portions, season with salt and pepper, and dust lightly with 1 tablespoon of flour, shaking off the excess. Dice the onion very finely and slice the garlic thinly. Wash and dry the parsley, strip the leaves from the stems, and chop them finely with a heavy knife.

Build the sauce foundation by sweating the aromatics. Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over low heat. Cook the onion for 4 minutes until translucent, add the garlic, and cook for another 30 seconds. Stir in the remaining 0.5 tablespoon of flour and sauté for 1 minute while stirring continuously. Pour in the dry white wine and warm fish stock. Bring the mixture to a boil, whisking vigorously to dissolve any flour lumps. Arrange the cod pieces in a single layer in the sauce and add the washed clams.

Cooking Technique and Serving

Cover the skillet and cook the fish over minimal heat for 6 to 7 minutes. Meanwhile, rinse the frozen green peas with warm water to wash away ice crystals. Remove the lid from the skillet, add the peas and chopped parsley, and gently shake the pan to distribute the ingredients. Continue heating for 2 minutes until all the clam shells have opened. Check the mollusks for readiness: any shells that remain tightly closed indicate an uncooked or potentially spoiled product and must be discarded for safety.

If shell-on vongole are unavailable, they can be substituted with pre-cooked, frozen mussels in their shells. Thaw and rinse these thoroughly before use. Add the mussels to the skillet at the very end, alongside the green peas, to prevent the shellfish from becoming rubbery. Serve the dish immediately after cooking, portioned into deep bowls.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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