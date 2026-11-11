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Cottage cheese pie recipe: precise cooling requirements for perfect slice structural stability

Recipes

The structure of this cottage cheese pie relies on a fundamental contrast between a crumbly, short-crust base and a dense, custard-like filling. The defining characteristic of the pastry is its tenderness, which is achieved through the specific state of the fat and the method of incorporation.

Layered pie with cottage cheese
Photo: Pravda.ru by Maria Kruglova, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Layered pie with cottage cheese

The Role of Temperature and Texture

The decisive action in this recipe is the use of frozen butter (125g) grated directly into a mixture of 1 cup of wheat flour, 2 tablespoons of sugar, 1 teaspoon of baking powder, and a pinch of salt. By keeping the butter frozen and rubbing it quickly by hand into the dry ingredients, the baker prevents the fat from emulsifying with the flour. This creates a "rubbed-in" texture-a coarse crumb-rather than a cohesive dough. This specific state ensures that the pastry remains tender and flaky rather than tough or bread-like after it hits the 180°C oven.

Filling Stability and Assembly

While the crust provides the architecture, the filling is governed by the binding properties of 2 egg yolks. The mixture of 350g of cottage cheese, 1.2 cups of sugar, and 1.2 teaspoons of vanilla extract must be worked with a fork until homogeneous. The yolks act as the primary stabilizer, transforming the cottage cheese into a smooth mass that can support the weight of the topping without collapsing.

The assembly follows a precise sequence: half of the crumbs form the base, followed by the cottage cheese layer, and topped with the remaining crumbs. This layering creates a structural sandwich that protects the moisture of the filling while allowing the top layer to brown.

Critical Timing and Thermal Set

The bake time is approximately 20 minutes at 180°C, ending when a golden crust appears. However, the most critical timing occurs after the heat is removed. Because the structure is held together by fats and proteins that soften when hot, the pie must cool completely on a rack. Attempting to slice the pastry while warm risks total structural failure; the cooling process is essential for the filling to set and the crumb to firm up enough to sustain a clean cut into 12 portions.

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Author`s name Oksana Cmylikova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
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