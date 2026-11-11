Canned beef soup recipe: how to cook a hearty lunch with potatoes and vegetables in 30 minutes

A hearty beef soup can be assembled without the hours usually required for a traditional stock by utilizing canned stewed beef. The efficiency of this approach lies in the fat already present in the can, which serves as the cooking medium for the vegetables, bridging the gap between a quick meal and a rich, savory broth.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved Hot soup in a pot

The process begins by simmering 400g of cubed potatoes in 1.5 liters of salted water for approximately 15 to 20 minutes. While the potatoes soften, the decisive move happens in a skillet: using the fat harvested directly from a 300g can of beef stew, sauté a mixture of diced onion (100g), grated carrot (80g), finely cubed bell pepper (60g), and tomato (50g). Cooking these vegetables for 5 to 6 minutes on medium heat develops a concentrated base that prevents the soup from tasting flat.

The beef is then broken into pieces and added to the skillet along with the gelatinous juices from the can. Sautéing the meat with the vegetables for another 3 to 4 minutes ensures the beef is well-integrated into the flavor profile before the mixture is transferred to the pot of boiled potatoes. After a final 3-minute simmer, the soup is finished with chopped fresh herbs and black pepper, with salt adjusted to taste.

Ingredients

Beef stew (canned) — 300 g.

Potatoes — 400 g.

Onion — 100 g.

Carrot — 80 g.

Bell pepper — 60 g.

Tomato — 50 g.

Water — 1.5 l.

Salt, black pepper, and fresh herbs — to taste.

Nutritional Value (per 100 g)

Calories: 105 kcal.

Proteins: 6 g.

Fats: 4 g.

Carbohydrates: 8 g.