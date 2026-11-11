Store-bought shawarma loses the competition: homemade rolls achieved a level of crunch never seen

A home-style chicken shawarma transforms common pantry staples into a substantial dinner by focusing on two critical moments: a fast, acid-forward marinade for the meat and a final sear of the wrap. The result is a contrast between a crisp, toasted exterior and a juicy, layered interior of vegetables and savory poultry.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved Shawarma on a wooden board

Ingredients

This recipe yields two portions.

For the Chicken:

300-400g chicken fillet, cut into small pieces;

1 tbsp vegetable oil;

½ tsp each of salt, ground black pepper, and paprika;

1 tbsp lemon juice (optional).

For the Sauce:

3 tbsp sour cream or natural yogurt;

2 tbsp mayonnaise;

1 tbsp ketchup or tomato paste;

1-2 cloves of garlic, pressed or finely minced;

Salt, pepper, paprika, and dried herbs to taste.

For the Assembly:

2 sheets of thin lavash;

150g white cabbage, finely shredded;

1 cucumber, julienned;

1-2 tomatoes, julienned;

½ onion, thinly sliced into half-rings;

50g hard cheese, grated (optional);

Vegetable oil for frying.

Preparation

The Meat: Toss the chicken pieces with oil, salt, pepper, paprika, and lemon juice. Let the meat sit for 10-15 minutes; this brief marination tenderizes the fillet and builds a flavor base. Sauté over high heat for 7-10 minutes until golden brown and fully cooked.

The Sauce and Produce: Whisk together the sour cream, mayonnaise, and ketchup with minced garlic and seasonings until smooth. Slice the vegetables into thin strips-the uniform size of the cabbage, cucumber, and tomato ensures an even distribution of texture in every bite. If the onion is too pungent, rinse it briefly with boiling water.

The Assembly: To prevent the lavash from cracking, warm each sheet on a dry pan for 10-15 seconds per side. Spread the sauce over the lavash, leaving the edges clear. Layer the shredded cabbage, sliced vegetables, cooked chicken, and grated cheese.

The Finish: Fold the side edges inward and roll the lavash tightly into a cylinder. Heat a pan with a small amount of oil and sear the wraps for 2-3 minutes per side. This decisive step seals the roll and creates the necessary crunch.

Serve immediately, cutting diagonally for easier handling, while the wrap remains crisp and the filling is hot.