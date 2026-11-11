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Forget gritty texture in your morning bowl: learn the precise culinary ritual for creamy grains

Recipes

Millet porridge often suffers from two common failures: a lingering bitterness from oxidized oils in the grain or a texture that remains stubbornly gritty. The solution lies in a two-stage hydration process and a precise 1:5 ratio of grain to liquid, ensuring the porridge becomes creamy and soft without boiling over.

Millet porridge with pear and dried fruit
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Olga Sakiulova, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Millet porridge with pear and dried fruit

The use of a single measuring cup for all ingredients is essential to maintain the balance of the recipe:

  • 1 cup millet;
  • 2 cups water;
  • 3 cups milk;
  • &frac12 tsp salt;
  • Sugar to taste;
  • Butter for serving.

The Process

The decisive move in this recipe is the pre-treatment of the grain. After rinsing the millet in cold water until the water runs clear, the grains are scalded with boiling water and left to soak for 5 minutes. This step neutralizes the inherent bitterness of the millet before the actual cooking begins.

Drain the boiling water and transfer the millet to a pot with 2 cups of cold water. Cover tightly and bring to a boil, then reduce to the lowest heat for approximately 8 minutes. The goal is for the water to be almost entirely absorbed by the grain.

Once the water has reduced, stir in 3 cups of milk along with salt and sugar. Bring the mixture back to a boil, then cover and simmer on low heat for another 10 to 12 minutes. This gradual transition from water to milk allows the grain to soften fully while the milk provides a rich, creamy finish.

Serve the porridge hot with a pat of butter added to each portion.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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