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Perfectly airy pumpkin pancakes: why roasting the base changed everything in culinary circles

Recipes

The texture of Julia Sinitsa's pumpkin and suluguni pancakes, described as a delicate, souffle-like crumb, is determined less by the mixing method than by the state of the pumpkin before it enters the bowl. The recipe relies on a baked base rather than raw, grated flesh, a choice that fundamentally alters the moisture content and flavor profile of the final product.

Pumpkin pancakes with cottage cheese
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Pumpkin pancakes with cottage cheese

Instead of using raw pumpkin, which releases excess water and dilutes the batter, the recipe calls for a muscat variety with dense orange flesh, such as butternut. The pumpkin is cubed into large pieces, arranged in a single layer on parchment, and roasted at 180 °C for 25 minutes. This step is critical for two reasons: it drives off surplus moisture and concentrates the natural sugars, creating a caramelized, dense puree. Once cooled, this flesh is mashed into a smooth, homogeneous paste using a potato masher or immersion blender. This smooth, concentrated mass provides the structural base for the batter, ensuring it retains enough body to hold together without becoming watery.

Into this warm pumpkin base, the batter ingredients are introduced: 100 ml of 3.2% kefir, one egg yolk, 1 teaspoon of sugar, 0.5 teaspoon of salt, and a pinch of ground nutmeg. The liquid components are whisked until completely smooth and free of lumps. Separately, 120 g of wheat flour and 0.5 teaspoon of baking soda are sifted together. The dry ingredients are folded into the wet mixture quickly, with minimal mixing to preserve the air in the batter. This brief mixing time is essential; overworking the gluten would toughen the crumb, defeating the goal of a tender pancake.

Integration and Heat Control

The distinctive character of the dish comes from 150 g of suluguni cheese, chosen for its fibrous structure and high meltability. Its inherent saltiness provides a necessary counterpoint to the pumpkin's natural sweetness. The cheese is grated on a coarse grater and folded into the batter using gentle bottom-up motions to maintain the batter's volume. While alternatives like Gouda, Tillitser, or Russian cheese are listed, the text notes they do not replicate suluguni's specific textural contribution.

Timing is the second critical variable. The batter must be cooked immediately after mixing because the reaction between the baking soda and the acidic kefir is time-sensitive; as the batter sits, the leavening agent loses potency, resulting in a denser, flatter pancake. For cooking, a heavy-bottomed pan is used with 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil over medium heat. Spoonfuls of batter are placed on the pan with space between them, and the pan is covered with a lid.

The first side cooks for 2 to 3 minutes until bubbles appear on the surface and the bottom is golden. The pancakes are flipped with a wide spatula, the lid is replaced, the heat is lowered, and they cook for another 2 minutes. This final covered period ensures the suluguni melts completely inside the structure. The pancakes are served immediately. The recipe yields 4 portions, takes 50 minutes to prepare, and provides 360.10 kcal per serving. Optional variations include adding minced garlic and chopped parsley for a savory note, or increasing the sugar or adding a spoonful of honey for a sweeter version.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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