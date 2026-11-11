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Dry fish fillets became a thing of the past: culinary physics altered the standard crust outcome

Recipes

Frying delicate white fish, such as pollock, hake, or cod, often presents a conflict between achieving a crisp exterior and preventing the interior from drying out. The goal is a structural shell that protects the moisture of the flesh without becoming a thick, doughy layer.

Appetizing fried fish in a golden batter.
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Mark Ulyanov, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Appetizing fried fish in a golden batter.

The decisive action in this process is the use of a hybrid dredging mixture: 50 grams of wheat flour combined with 50 grams of potato starch. While wheat flour provides the base for browning, the addition of starch alters the texture of the crust. Starch granules do not develop a gluten network like flour does, which results in a lighter, more brittle snap and prevents the coating from becoming overly heavy or gummy.

The Process of Moisture Control

To ensure the breading adheres and crisps immediately, the 500-600 grams of fish fillets must be patted thoroughly dry with paper towels. Any surface moisture will steam the flour, creating a paste rather than a dry coating, which delays the formation of the crust.

Once the fillets are lightly coated in the flour-starch blend and excess powder is shaken off, they are placed in a skillet with 30-40 grams of preheated vegetable oil. A critical constraint here is spacing; overcrowding the pan drops the oil temperature, causing the fish to release moisture and simmer in its own juices rather than sear.

The fillets remain undisturbed for the first few minutes. This allows the Maillard reaction to stabilize and form a rigid golden-brown crust before the fish is flipped. To finish, 15-20 grams of butter and an optional crushed garlic clove are added to the pan. By tilting the skillet and spooning the melted butter over the fish, a layer of fat is applied that adds richness and a distinct aroma just before the heat is removed.

Maintaining the Result

The integrity of the crust is maintained by avoiding the use of a lid; trapped steam would otherwise rehydrate the starch and flour, softening the exterior. The process is complete when the internal temperature of the thickest part of the fillet reaches approximately 63°C (145°F). A brief resting period of a few minutes after removal from the heat allows the internal juices to redistribute, ensuring the fish remains succulent.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
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