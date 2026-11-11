Whiskey-glazed whole chicken with brown sugar syrup and pickled lingonberries

Whiskey-glazed chicken is a centerpiece dish rooted in American Southern and Irish barbecue traditions, where robust grain spirits and brown sugar create a deep, aromatic glaze. The process relies on a specific chemical reaction: as the alcohol evaporates during baking, the residual oak and malt notes infuse the bird, resulting in a glossy, seasoned crust without overwhelming the meat.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Roasted chicken

Preparation and Roasting

The recipe yields six servings and requires approximately one hour and 45 minutes of active preparation and cooking time, plus 15 minutes for resting. Begin by washing the whole chicken and drying it thoroughly with paper towels. Combine ground cinnamon, ground cloves, red pepper, black pepper, and salt in a small bowl. Rub this spice mixture thoroughly over the skin and into the cavity of the bird. Coat the chicken with olive oil, massaging it into the skin to help the spices adhere. Preheat the oven to 180°C (356°F).

Whiskey Glaze

While the chicken roasts, prepare the glaze. Minced garlic is pressed and added to a saucepan along with whiskey, brown sugar, apple cider vinegar, and water. Bring the mixture to a boil over medium heat, then reduce the heat to low and simmer for 10 minutes, stirring frequently, until the sugar is fully dissolved and the liquid thickens into a syrup. Remove the pan from the heat.

Finishing and Serving

Place the chicken breast-side up on a rack set over a roasting pan and roast for 1 hour and 10 minutes. Remove the pan from the oven and generously brush the warm whiskey glaze over the bird, using about half of the prepared syrup. Return the chicken to the oven for 10 minutes. Remove it again, brush with the remaining glaze, and continue roasting for another 10 minutes, or until the syrup sets into a glossy crust. Take the chicken out of the oven, cover loosely with foil, and let it rest at room temperature for 15 minutes to allow the juices to redistribute. Slice into portions and serve with pickled lingonberries and chives.

For the glaze, a classic American bourbon or blended Irish whiskey is recommended. These spirits possess a soft, sweet, vanilla-woody profile that complements the brown sugar. Heavily peated or smoky Scotch varieties are not suitable for this preparation, as their intensity conflicts with the sweet glaze. If preparing the pickled berries in advance, dissolve 2 tablespoons of sugar and 1 teaspoon of salt in 1 liter of water, bring to a boil, cool, and pour over clean berries in a glass jar. A single clove bud can be added to the brine for additional aroma.