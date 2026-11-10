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Cooking Sauerkraut with Smoked Sausages

Recipes

The pairing of sauerkraut and smoked sausages relies on a balance of high acidity and dense, fatty proteins. When these ingredients are combined, the rendered fat from the sausages acts as a medium, carrying the flavors of caraway, garlic, and smoked paprika into the fermented fibers of the vegetable. The goal is to transform the sharp, raw crunch of the cabbage into a tender, homogeneous consistency that absorbs the savory depth of the meat.

German sausages with stewed cabbage
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
German sausages with stewed cabbage

The Searing and Deglazing Phase

The process begins with the preparation of the base: 800g of sauerkraut, drained in a colander and rinsed with cold water if the acidity is too aggressive. The cabbage is chopped into manageable lengths, while 400g of sausages are sliced into rounds of 1 to 1.5 cm. Two onions are sliced into thin half-rings, and two garlic cloves are finely chopped.

In a wide pan or pot, 3 tbsp of vegetable oil is heated to sauté the onions for about 4 minutes until golden. This introduction of sweetness is a deliberate counterpoint to the cabbage's sourness. The heat is then increased to medium-high, and the sausage rounds are added for 3 minutes to trigger the rendering of fat. At this stage, 1 tsp of smoked paprika and 2 tbsp of tomato paste are stirred in for an additional 1.5 minutes. Frying the tomato paste is a critical step; it removes the raw, metallic taste of the concentrate and deepens the color of the mixture.

After adding the chopped garlic for 30 seconds, the sauerkraut, 0.5 tsp of caraway seeds, and one bay leaf are incorporated. The mixture is sautéed uncovered on high heat for 5 minutes. This action evaporates excess moisture and allows the edges of the cabbage to caramelize, intensifying the flavor before the transition to moist heat.

The Reduction and Softening

The heat is lowered to a minimum, and black pepper is added to taste. The pan is tightly covered, and the dish is simmered for 20 minutes. During this time, the cabbage fibers soften as they absorb the flavored fats and juices from the sausages. If the mixture appears too dry, 50ml of light beer or dry white wine can be added to provide moisture and a subtle aromatic lift.

The resulting dish is dense and warming, providing approximately 663.10 kcal per portion. It is often served hot with boiled potatoes and dill, though the flavor profile typically matures after refrigeration, as the cabbage fully penetrates with the smoked aromas of the sausage.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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