Cilantro-Tomato Paste Sauce for Grilled Meats

Grilled meats benefit from a condiment that balances heavy fats with acidity and sharp aromatics. A cilantro and tomato paste sauce, based on a recipe by Tatyana Sotina, provides this contrast without requiring a stove. The goal is to transform concentrated tomato paste into a smooth, fluid emulsion that carries the punch of adjika and the freshness of cilantro.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Tomato sauce with tomatoes and herbs

The decisive action is the introduction of warm water into the tomato paste before adding the herbs. Tomato paste is naturally dense and viscous; adding fresh greens to this thick mass results in a chunky mixture where the herbs remain isolated. By hydrating the paste first, you create a consistent liquid medium that allows the flavors to integrate and the cilantro to remain suspended in the sauce rather than clumping.

Place 200g of tomato paste in a bowl. To make the mass more pliable, stir it with a spoon before adding 4 cloves of minced or pressed garlic, 1 teaspoon of adjika, and 1 teaspoon of khmeli-suneli. Using a whisk to combine these spices into the paste ensures the seasonings are evenly distributed. Pour in 150ml of warm water and stir until the mixture is smooth and devoid of lumps. The warmth of the water facilitates the breakdown of the paste's density, resulting in a homogenous emulsion.

Once the base is smooth, fold in 80g of finely chopped cilantro, ensuring that thick stems are removed. Season with salt and ground black pepper to taste, noting that the adjika and paste already contribute a baseline of salinity and heat.

Cover the bowl and let the sauce rest for 10 minutes. This period allows the aromatic compounds from the garlic and khmeli-suneli to permeate the paste and the cilantro's scent to merge with the liquid. The resulting sauce serves as a bright accompaniment to charcoal-grilled meats and should be stored in a sealed container in the refrigerator for no more than two days.