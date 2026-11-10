World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Pomegranate-Marinated Pork Ribs: Low-Heat Roasting for Tender, Glossy Results

Recipes

Pork ribs marinated in pomegranate juice yield a specific result: meat that is tender in the bite, sweet and tart on the palate, and coated in a glossy, hardened crust. The dish relies on a single, decisive kitchen action-long-term marination followed by low-heat roasting-that transforms lean ribs into a balanced, protein-rich meal without the need for heavy sauces or complex spice blends.

Baked ribs in honey-mustard marinade
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Baked ribs in honey-mustard marinade

The Mechanics of Tenderization

The core of the technique is the interaction between the acidity of the pomegranate juice and the muscle fibers of the pork. The recipe calls for a marinade made from 200 ml of freshly squeezed pomegranate juice, 2 tablespoons of honey, 3 tablespoons of soy sauce, 1 tablespoon of whole-grain mustard, 2 teaspoons of dried garlic, 1 teaspoon of smoked paprika, a pinch of chili pepper, and salt and black pepper to taste. These ingredients are combined in a saucepan and heated only until unified, then cooled completely before contact with the meat.

This cooling step is critical. If the marinade is warm when applied, the heat can cause surface proteins to denature and coagulate prematurely. This creates a barrier that prevents the liquid from penetrating deeper into the muscle structure. By cooling the marinade, the recipe ensures that the acid and flavor compounds can move into the tissue during the overnight rest, rather than simply coating the exterior.

Preparation and Roasting

The process begins with 1 kilogram of lean pork ribs, cut into individual pieces. The meat is seasoned with salt and pepper, then submerged in the cooled marinade. Covered to prevent surface drying, the ribs rest in the refrigerator overnight. This extended time allows the acidic components to break down connective tissue and allow the sugars and savory notes of the soy and honey to integrate with the meat's natural flavor.

For cooking, the oven is preheated to 170 °C. The ribs and marinade are transferred to a heat-resistant dish, tightly covered with foil or a lid, and roasted for 1.5 hours. This low-temperature, enclosed environment keeps the meat moist while it cooks through. After this period, the foil is removed, and the oven temperature is raised to 200 °C. The ribs are basted with the rendered juices and roasted for 10 minutes, then flipped and cooked for another 10 minutes. This final high-heat stage caramelizes the sugars in the marinade, creating the characteristic shiny crust and concentrating the flavors.

Final Presentation

The finished ribs are served garnished with the arils of a single pomegranate, adding texture and a final burst of acidity. The recipe yields six portions, with an estimated energy value of approximately 646.8 kcal per serving. Because the marinade avoids wheat-based thickeners and the meat is selected for low fat, the dish remains gluten-free and relatively light, making it suitable for a main course that is both substantial and balanced.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Phuket or Bali? Why Geography Matters More Than Climate for January Beach Trips
Travel
Phuket or Bali? Why Geography Matters More Than Climate for January Beach Trips
Aliyev appeared on TV with appeal to Azeri people
Former USSR
Aliyev appeared on TV with appeal to Azeri people
Peru Loses 1.1% of GDP Annually to Youth Opportunity Deficit
World
Peru Loses 1.1% of GDP Annually to Youth Opportunity Deficit
Popular
Murmansk Port Resumes Pig Iron Exports with 10-Day Longer Routes and Double Freight Costs

The shift to Arctic routes imposes a $100 per ton cost premium and extends voyage times by 10 days compared to the suspended Black Sea corridor, testing the viability of this logistical workaround for major exporters.

Murmansk Port Resumes Pig Iron Exports with 10-Day Longer Routes and Double Freight Costs
Afghanistan Dominates Exports with 874,300 Tons
Afghanistan Dominates Exports with 874,300 Tons
Long diplomatic silence finally breaks: Abu Dhabi hosts high-stakes clash of world powers
Phuket or Bali? Why Geography Matters More Than Climate for January Beach Trips
Trump declares victory over Iran, but Tehran has little reason to relax Lyuba Lulko Seal the Bathtub Joint Correctly by Filling the Tub Before Applying Silicone Alexander Shtorm Small Arctic Animals Use Snow and Huddling to Survive Winter Marina Lebedeva
Abu Dhabi talks open with cautious optimism as Russia, Ukraine and US seek common ground
Abu Dhabi negotiations to continue as delegations agree on major prisoner exchange
German Salt Caverns: Why Below-60% Storage Fill Did Not Trigger Supply Risk
German Salt Caverns: Why Below-60% Storage Fill Did Not Trigger Supply Risk
Last materials
Spanish Rail Cuts and Italian Strike Threats Disrupt October Travel
Red Sea Overbooking: How to Verify Your Room in a High-Demand Season
AI Travel Itineraries Risk Border Denial Due to Outdated Visa Data
Choosing the Light: How Lima's Coastal Haze Shapes Your Travel Window
Madagascar's Tsingy De Bemaraha Cut Off by Early Rainfall
U.S. Employers Added 165,000 Jobs in October, Exceeding Forecasts After Sluggish 2025
Congress Returns to Resolve Leadership and Budget Ahead of December 11 Deadline
Poland Mortgage Demand Rises 15% as Average Loan Sizes Hit Record Highs
Trump declares victory over Iran, but Tehran has little reason to relax
Why Dishwashers Split Glued Cutting Boards and How to Clean Them Safely
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.