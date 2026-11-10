World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Microwave Chicken Sausages: Texture and Technique

Recipes

Homemade chicken sausages made in a microwave offer a streamlined way to achieve a juicy, firm texture without the bulk of a traditional stuffer or the complexity of casings. The appeal of this approach, found in a recipe from gastronom. ru, lies in complete control over the ingredients: just 500 grams of chicken fillet, one onion, 80 milliliters of milk, two tablespoons of butter, and a basic spice blend. It is a minimal-ingredient project that yields two servings with a total of 473.70 kcal, taking roughly 45 minutes from start to finish including resting times.

Кукурузные сосиски в кляре с кетчупом и горчицей
Photo: Pravda.ru by Мария Круглова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Кукурузные сосиски в кляре с кетчупом и горчицей

The Decisive Steps

The texture depends heavily on the blending process. The chicken, onion, milk, and butter are processed in a blender until they form a homogeneous, sticky mass. Seasoning with salt, black pepper, paprika, and garlic powder is added at this stage. Consistency is critical: if the mixture is too liquid, it must rest in the refrigerator for 10 to 15 minutes to stabilize; if it is too thick, an additional two tablespoons of milk can be incorporated. This adjustment ensures the final product holds its shape.

Forming the sausages requires specific microwave-safe plastic wrap rated for temperatures up to 120°C. Place 50 to 70 grams of the meat mixture onto the wrap, encase it tightly while expelling air bubbles, and tie the ends with thread. The shapes need a 15- to 20-minute rest before cooking to set. Before placing them in the microwave, pierce each sausage 8 to 10 times with a toothpick. This step is essential to prevent the casing from bursting as the interior heats and expands.

Cooking Method

Coooking takes only 3 to 5 minutes at a power setting of 600-800 watts. Arrange the sausages in a single row on a plate with two tablespoons of water on the bottom, and cover with a lid. The water creates a humid environment that prevents the meat from drying out, a common issue when using a microwave without a liquid medium. Once cooked, allow the sausages to cool slightly before removing the plastic wrap. The result is a tender, firm sausage that is simple to produce and easy to serve.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Oksana Cmylikova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Gen Z voters swing nearly 50 points to Democrats in 2026 midterms
Americas
Gen Z voters swing nearly 50 points to Democrats in 2026 midterms
Cybertruck Sales Fall 48% as SpaceX Props Up Demand Before Shutdown
Business
Cybertruck Sales Fall 48% as SpaceX Props Up Demand Before Shutdown
Bolivia Exports Top $10 Billion in 2026 Despite Blockades
World
Bolivia Exports Top $10 Billion in 2026 Despite Blockades
Popular
Colombia's coffee exports drop 11.7% despite national trade growth

A critical export sector in Colombia is facing an unexpected decline as overlapping regulatory pressures and security risks disrupt global shipments.

Colombia's coffee exports drop 11.7% despite national trade growth
France to attend Russia-Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi despite Kremlin exclusion
France to attend Russia-Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi despite Kremlin exclusion
Bolivia Exports Top $10 Billion in 2026 Despite Blockades
Russia and the US prepare to decide Ukraine's future without Europe at the table
Phuket or Bali? Why Geography Matters More Than Climate for January Beach Trips Alexander Shtorm The M87 black hole is lighter than its shadow suggested Angela Antonova Russia and the US prepare to decide Ukraine's future without Europe at the table Lyuba Lulko
Antibiotic resistance kills 35,000 in the EU yearly, making standard treatments unreliable
Beef goulash with mashed potatoes: professional techniques for meat browning and sauce emulsification
Cybertruck Sales Fall 48% as SpaceX Props Up Demand Before Shutdown
Cybertruck Sales Fall 48% as SpaceX Props Up Demand Before Shutdown
Last materials
Russia's Krasnodar Region Shifts From Imported Seeds to Domestic Genetic Material
Microwave Chicken Sausages: Texture and Technique
Tragedy at a Bali luxury retreat: Flash floods forced authorities into a massive safety overhaul
Homemade Herring and Processed Cheese Spread Recipe
Cottage Cheese Cookies: How to Achieve the Perfect Texture Without Eggs
Phuket or Bali? Why Geography Matters More Than Climate for January Beach Trips
Golden Ring Expansion: 58 New Sites Reveal a Trade-off Between Heritage and Infrastructure
Antalya's Luxury Hotels Are Full: COP-31 Blocks Belek and Lara for November
22 Tyumen Springs: Balancing Winter Therapy With Heart Strain
Phuket's November Window: Beaches Calm, Crowds Absent
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.