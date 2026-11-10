Microwave Chicken Sausages: Texture and Technique

Homemade chicken sausages made in a microwave offer a streamlined way to achieve a juicy, firm texture without the bulk of a traditional stuffer or the complexity of casings. The appeal of this approach, found in a recipe from gastronom. ru, lies in complete control over the ingredients: just 500 grams of chicken fillet, one onion, 80 milliliters of milk, two tablespoons of butter, and a basic spice blend. It is a minimal-ingredient project that yields two servings with a total of 473.70 kcal, taking roughly 45 minutes from start to finish including resting times.
The texture depends heavily on the blending process. The chicken, onion, milk, and butter are processed in a blender until they form a homogeneous, sticky mass. Seasoning with salt, black pepper, paprika, and garlic powder is added at this stage. Consistency is critical: if the mixture is too liquid, it must rest in the refrigerator for 10 to 15 minutes to stabilize; if it is too thick, an additional two tablespoons of milk can be incorporated. This adjustment ensures the final product holds its shape.
Forming the sausages requires specific microwave-safe plastic wrap rated for temperatures up to 120°C. Place 50 to 70 grams of the meat mixture onto the wrap, encase it tightly while expelling air bubbles, and tie the ends with thread. The shapes need a 15- to 20-minute rest before cooking to set. Before placing them in the microwave, pierce each sausage 8 to 10 times with a toothpick. This step is essential to prevent the casing from bursting as the interior heats and expands.
Coooking takes only 3 to 5 minutes at a power setting of 600-800 watts. Arrange the sausages in a single row on a plate with two tablespoons of water on the bottom, and cover with a lid. The water creates a humid environment that prevents the meat from drying out, a common issue when using a microwave without a liquid medium. Once cooked, allow the sausages to cool slightly before removing the plastic wrap. The result is a tender, firm sausage that is simple to produce and easy to serve.
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