Microwave Chicken Sausages: Texture and Technique

Homemade chicken sausages made in a microwave offer a streamlined way to achieve a juicy, firm texture without the bulk of a traditional stuffer or the complexity of casings. The appeal of this approach, found in a recipe from gastronom. ru, lies in complete control over the ingredients: just 500 grams of chicken fillet, one onion, 80 milliliters of milk, two tablespoons of butter, and a basic spice blend. It is a minimal-ingredient project that yields two servings with a total of 473.70 kcal, taking roughly 45 minutes from start to finish including resting times.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Мария Круглова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Кукурузные сосиски в кляре с кетчупом и горчицей

The Decisive Steps

The texture depends heavily on the blending process. The chicken, onion, milk, and butter are processed in a blender until they form a homogeneous, sticky mass. Seasoning with salt, black pepper, paprika, and garlic powder is added at this stage. Consistency is critical: if the mixture is too liquid, it must rest in the refrigerator for 10 to 15 minutes to stabilize; if it is too thick, an additional two tablespoons of milk can be incorporated. This adjustment ensures the final product holds its shape.

Forming the sausages requires specific microwave-safe plastic wrap rated for temperatures up to 120°C. Place 50 to 70 grams of the meat mixture onto the wrap, encase it tightly while expelling air bubbles, and tie the ends with thread. The shapes need a 15- to 20-minute rest before cooking to set. Before placing them in the microwave, pierce each sausage 8 to 10 times with a toothpick. This step is essential to prevent the casing from bursting as the interior heats and expands.

Cooking Method

Coooking takes only 3 to 5 minutes at a power setting of 600-800 watts. Arrange the sausages in a single row on a plate with two tablespoons of water on the bottom, and cover with a lid. The water creates a humid environment that prevents the meat from drying out, a common issue when using a microwave without a liquid medium. Once cooked, allow the sausages to cool slightly before removing the plastic wrap. The result is a tender, firm sausage that is simple to produce and easy to serve.