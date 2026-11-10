Homemade Herring and Processed Cheese Spread Recipe

A homemade spread made from lightly salted herring, processed cheese, and boiled carrot offers a textural and flavor profile that often outperforms store-bought alternatives. The dish is characterized by a light, airy consistency and requires only ten minutes of active preparation time. The defining characteristic of this recipe is the mechanical emulsification of firm ingredients into a uniform cream, a process that relies heavily on the specific temperature and state of the butter.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Ольга Сакиулова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Herring spread

The core ingredients are precise: one fillet of lightly salted herring (approximately 150-200 grams), one stick of processed cheese (90 grams, preferably a dense variety such as "Druzhba" or "Orbita"), one small boiled carrot, 50 grams of butter, a pinch of black pepper, and fresh dill for garnish if desired. The choice of a dense processed cheese is culinarily significant here; its high fat content and binding properties help stabilize the emulsion, preventing the mixture from separating during blending, whereas a softer cheese might result in a grainier texture.

Preparation

Begin by preparing the base ingredients. Remove the skin from the herring fillet and inspect it carefully for any small bones, cutting the meat into small chunks. Peel the cooled boiled carrot and chop it roughly. Cut the processed cheese into cubes to facilitate blending. The butter must be taken from the refrigerator 30 minutes before cooking begins; it needs to be soft and pliable but not melted. This specific consistency is crucial. If the butter is too cold, the blender will strain, and the mixture may remain lumpy; if it is liquid, it will not bind the solids into a cohesive spread.

Combine the herring, cheese cubes, carrot, and softened butter in a blender pitcher. Add the pinch of black pepper. No additional salt is required, as the herring provides sufficient salinity. Process on high speed for one to two minutes until the mixture achieves a completely homogeneous, pale orange cream. Transfer the spread to a storage container and refrigerate for 20 to 30 minutes. This chilling period allows the fats to set slightly, firming the texture and making it spreadable rather than runny.

Alternative Method and Service

If a blender is not available, the texture can be achieved manually, though with a different result. Pass the ingredients through a fine mesh sieve or a meat grinder with a fine plate twice. For the grinder method, blend the mixture again with a fork alongside the soft butter. This manual approach yields a more textured, grainy consistency often described as similar to caviar, which appeals to those preferring a rustic finish over a smooth cream. Serve the spread on toasted bread, rye slices, or crispbread, garnished with fresh dill before eating.