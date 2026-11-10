Cottage Cheese Cookies: How to Achieve the Perfect Texture Without Eggs

Goose foot cookies, often called bunny ears in English-speaking kitchens, are a classic shortbread-style pastry whose texture is defined by the interplay between the moisture of the cheese and the binding power of the fat. In the recipe shared by Natalia Kolesnikova, eggs are entirely omitted, making the final structure dependent solely on the quality of the fat phase and the hydration of the flour. The foundation requires 500 g of 9% fat cottage cheese, 180 g of butter, 140 g of sugar, 400 g of wheat flour, 10 g of baking powder, 5 g of salt, and 5 g of vanilla sugar. Each serving contains approximately 411.26 kcal, with a macronutrient profile of 12.13 g protein, 19.84 g fat, and 46.16 g carbohydrates. The process demands 30 minutes of active work followed by an hour of chilling.

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The Decisive Step: Controlling Gluten Development

The most critical variable in this formula is not the baking temperature, but the duration of mixing during the dough assembly. The method begins by creaming the cubed butter with sugar into a paste, then incorporating the flour on low speed. The cottage cheese, baking powder, vanilla sugar, and salt are added to this base. The technical constraint is strict: mixing must not exceed three minutes. This limit is non-negotiable. Prolonged agitation activates gluten strands, transforming what should be a tender, crumbly cookie into a tough, rock-hard disc. The target is a cohesive but unmixed mass. Once the ingredients are combined into a disc, the dough must be wrapped tightly in plastic wrap and chilled. This one-hour-or overnight-rest is essential not just for the fat to solidify, but to stabilize the structure. This stabilization allows the baker to roll the dough to a precise thickness of 3-4 mm without deformation, ensuring the cookies do not spread or shrink unpredictably in the oven.

Shape and Final Set

The visual identity of the cookie is created after chilling. Circles are cut from the dough and folded in half twice to form the characteristic envelope shape. Both surfaces are generously dusted with sugar, optionally with cinnamon, before being placed on parchment paper. A specific mechanical step follows: the cookies are pressed down with a fork. This action serves two purposes-it fixes the folded shape and ensures the sugar topping adheres properly during baking. The final stage is controlled by a specific thermal window. Baking at 180 °C for 15 to 20 minutes is sufficient to set the structure and develop a light crust while preserving the internal softness provided by the high-moisture cottage cheese base. The absence of eggs makes this timing critical; over-baking would dry out the cheese-based interior, while under-baking would fail to set the fat structure, resulting in a spread-out, flat product rather than a defined cookie.