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Pumpkin dessert recipe: step-by-step guide to creating a delicate bird's milk texture at home

Recipes

Turning five hundred grams of pumpkin into a texture that rivals the delicate consistency of "Pтичье молоко" (bird's milk) requires more than just blending. It demands precise control over viscosity and gelation, a process where the state of the gelatin is the single most critical variable. The recipe relies on a specific structural transformation: the hot pumpkin puree must be thickened by dissolved gelatin without collapsing the air incorporated during mixing.

Culinary ideas for autumn holidays
Photo: https://unsplash.com by Natallia Leanovich is licensed under Free
Culinary ideas for autumn holidays

The foundation of this dessert is a smooth, hot puree made from 500 grams of peeled pumpkin, cooked until soft with 2 to 3 tablespoons of water. Once drained of excess liquid and processed into a completely smooth consistency, the mixture is cooled slightly but remains warm enough to accept the other ingredients. Into this base, 200 grams of condensed milk and a half teaspoon of cinnamon or a pinch of vanillin are folded in. The mixture is whipped for one to two minutes to achieve a homogeneous, aerated state.

The Critical Integration

The moment that decides the final texture is the addition of the gelatin. Fifteen grams of quick-dissolving gelatin, pre-soaked in 100 ml of cold water for 10 to 15 minutes, must be heated gently-either over a water bath or in short microwave bursts-until all granules dissolve. It is imperative that this gelatin does not reach a boil; overheating destroys its gelling properties, which would result in a runny, unstable set.

This warm, dissolved gelatin is then streamed into the pumpkin and condensed milk mixture while it is being continuously whipped. This step serves a dual purpose: it integrates the gelling agent evenly to prevent clumping and continues to aerate the mixture. The whipping must continue for another minute after the gelatin is fully incorporated, ensuring the final product has a light, airy volume rather than a dense, heavy block.

The mixture is then poured into individual ramekins, silicone molds, or a single container lined with plastic wrap. It must chill for a minimum of two to three hours, though overnight is preferable, to allow the gelatin network to fully stabilize. For the best structural integrity and flavor, the recipe author, Svetlana Alekseeva, advises using muscat pumpkins. Their natural density and lower water content support a firmer set and a sweeter, less watery profile.

Served with grated dark chocolate or chopped toasted walnuts, the dessert offers a textural contrast to the smooth, gelatin-stabilized pumpkin core. The success of the dish hinges not on the cooking of the pumpkin, but on the precise temperature and timing of the gelatin integration.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
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