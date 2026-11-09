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Dry meatballs ruined dinner: surprising ingredient blend transformed the texture overnight

Recipes

Home-cooked meatballs often suffer from a dual problem: they can be dry on the inside or dense enough to feel heavy. This recipe addresses that by integrating cooked mushrooms, rice, and cheese directly into the ground meat. The mushrooms provide a savory, umami-rich backbone, the cheese acts as a binder that maintains moisture, and the rice softens the texture, creating a layered bite where every component serves a distinct structural and flavor role.

Meatballs in a creamy sauce
Photo: Pravda.ru by Elena Nazarova, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Meatballs in a creamy sauce

Preparation of Components

The foundation requires 500 grams of ground meat-beef, pork, poultry, or a mix-and 300 grams of button mushrooms. Additional ingredients include 40 grams of dry white rice (short or long grain), 70 grams of hard cheese, one medium yellow onion, and two tablespoons of vegetable oil. Lactose-free cheese and sour cream may be substituted without altering the proportions.

Handle the mushrooms with care to ensure they absorb flavor rather than steaming in their own moisture. Wash and pat them completely dry with a paper towel, then chop into small pieces. If using oyster mushrooms, trim the tough stems. Forest mushrooms are acceptable only if their species are positively identified and prepared according to specific safety guidelines. Sauté the mushrooms in a wide skillet with the two tablespoons of oil over medium heat, uncovered. Continue cooking until all released liquid has evaporated and the pieces are lightly browned. Cool them on a plate. If the pan is small, cook in two batches, dividing the oil to ensure contact with the hot surface.

Simultaneously, cook the rice. Rinse the 40 grams of dry rice and boil in salted water for approximately 12 to 15 minutes, or until nearly al dente. The exact time varies by variety, so follow manufacturer instructions. Drain the rice through a sieve and spread it in a thin layer on a plate to cool and release excess steam.

Assembly and Baking

Grate the onion and hard cheese finely. In a large bowl, combine the ground meat, cooled mushrooms, cooked rice, grated onion, and cheese. Season with salt and black pepper, mixing thoroughly until all ingredients are evenly distributed. Adjust the salt level if the cheese is salty. Note that cooking times and temperatures may vary slightly if using poultry or turkey instead of beef or pork.

Using wet hands, shape the mixture into six uniform round meatballs. Arrange them in a single layer in an ovenproof dish measuring approximately 20 by 25 cm, with sides at least 5 cm high, leaving small gaps between each ball. Preheat the oven to 180°C (356°F) using top and bottom heat without convection.

Prepare the sauce by combining 300 ml of tomato juice, 100 grams of sour cream (15-20% fat), and 20 grams of wheat flour. To prevent lumps, mix the flour with 40-50 ml of cold water to form a smooth paste, then add the remaining 125 ml of water and whisk well. Strain the mixture through a fine mesh sieve if any lumps persist. Stir this emulsion into the tomato juice and sour cream. Season with dried herbs and salt to taste, adding salt cautiously if the tomato juice is already seasoned. Optionally, add half a teaspoon of smoked paprika for a subtle smoky note.

Pour the sauce over the meatballs, distributing it evenly. Cover the dish tightly with foil and place it on the middle rack of the preheated oven. Bake for 50 to 60 minutes. Verify doneness with an instant-read thermometer: the center of beef, pork, or mixed meat meatballs must reach at least 71°C (160°F), while poultry or turkey meatballs must reach at least 74°C (165°F). If the temperature is insufficient, continue baking under the foil and re-check after several minutes.

Serving and Storage

Serve the meatballs hot, placed atop a side of mashed potatoes, buckwheat, or stewed vegetables. Spoon the remaining sauce from the dish over the food, or present the meatball in the center of a shallow pool of sauce with the side dish nearby. Garnish each portion with finely chopped parsley or a teaspoon of crispy fried onions, added just before serving to maintain their texture.

Store leftovers in shallow containers in the refrigerator at or below 4°C (40°F) for no more than one day. When reheating, ensure the center of the meatball reaches an internal temperature of 74°C (165°F). This dish functions well as a family meal because it delivers a hot, saucy main course from a single vessel, while the integrated mushrooms and cheese add depth to the customary side dishes.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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