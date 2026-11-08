Beef goulash with mashed potatoes: professional techniques for meat browning and sauce emulsification

Beef goulash served with mashed potatoes relies on a specific interplay between browning, emulsification, and starch gelatinization to achieve a balance of tenderness and depth. The dish does not require complex equipment, but it demands precision in three distinct phases: creating a stable crust on the meat, developing a roux-based sauce, and texturing the potatoes. Each step contributes to a final result where the meat is tender, the sauce is cohesive, and the purée is light.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Mashed potatoes with meat

Meat Preparation and Browning

The process begins with cutting beef into 2-3 cm cubes, cutting across the grain to shorten muscle fibers. Large sinews are removed to prevent chewiness. The meat is seared in batches using 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil over high heat. The goal is to produce a browned crust on the surface of the meat rather than releasing its juices. If the pan is overcrowded, the temperature drops, moisture evaporates into steam, and the meat steams instead of searing. This browning reaction creates Maillard compounds that provide depth to the sauce, a complexity distinct from the sweetness of tomatoes alone.

In the same pan, finely diced onion and carrot are sautéed until soft and golden. One and a half teaspoons of sweet ground paprika are added and warmed in the oil while stirring to release its aroma. Two tablespoons of tomato paste are stirred in, integrating the flavors of the vegetables and spices.

The vegetable mixture is combined with the meat in a pot. Two bay leaves, salt, and black pepper are added. Five hundred milliliters of hot beef broth or hot water is poured in until the liquid nearly covers the meat. Once brought to a boil, the heat is reduced to the minimum, the pot is covered, and the goulash simmers for 40-45 minutes. During this time, the collagen in the beef breaks down, rendering the meat tender, while the sauce begins to unify the ingredients.

Sauce Thickening and Potato Purée

To thicken the sauce, one tablespoon of wheat flour is toasted in a dry skillet until it smells nutty. The flour is mixed with 50-70 milliliters of cold water to create a slurry, which is poured into the goulash in a thin stream while stirring continuously to prevent lumps. Two minced garlic cloves are added, and the dish is allowed to simmer for an additional 5-7 minutes to fully incorporate the thickener.

Simultaneously, the purée is prepared. Eight hundred grams of potatoes are peeled, chopped, and boiled in water until fully soft. The potatoes are drained, retaining approximately 50 milliliters of the cooking liquid. Fifty grams of butter are added and mashed with a potato masher until smooth. One hundred and fifty milliliters of warm milk are stirred in while continuing to mash, achieving a light, airy consistency.

The goulash is served immediately while hot. A portion of the purée is placed on the plate, topped generously with the goulash and sauce, and garnished with chopped fresh herbs. A slice of dark bread and a pickled cucumber are often served alongside to complement the richness of the meal. The effectiveness of the dish lies in this straightforward combination of textures and flavors, where each component remains distinct yet integrated.