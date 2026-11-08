Cold-smoked pollock: ten-minute guide to creating a creamy protein spread with lemon and capers

Transforming a block of cold-smoked pollock into a dense, creamy spread relies on a single mechanical action: incorporating a fat base into the protein. This technique requires no heat, preserving the fish's texture while turning it into a consistent paste in roughly ten minutes. The resulting profile is piquant rather than spicy, anchored by the sharp acidity of lemon and the brine of capers.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved Fish pâté in a bowl

The process begins with 100-120 grams of cold-smoked pollock fillet. After removing the skin and pin bones, the fish is cut into small cubes. It is then combined with 3-4 tablespoons of cream cheese. The flavor and texture are built by adding one teaspoon each of grainy mustard and finely chopped capers, half a teaspoon of garlic powder, a pinch of Italian herbs, one teaspoon of lemon juice, and chili pepper to taste. No additional salt is included; the sodium necessary for seasoning comes from the brine in the capers and the inherent saltiness of the smoked fish.

The components are mixed in a bowl until the mass becomes a uniform paste. Chopping the capers before mixing ensures they distribute evenly throughout the spread. The final product yields approximately 421 kcal per serving, with each 100-gram portion containing 221.9 kcal, 9.5 g of protein, 18.3 g of fat, and 2.7 g of carbohydrates.

Serving Options

This spread is designed for toasted bread, serving as a versatile appetizer for quick breakfasts or more formal occasions. Beyond a simple spread, the mixture can be used as a filling for eggs or tomatoes, allowing the same preparation to adapt to different dining contexts without altering the fundamental cooking method.