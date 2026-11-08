World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >
Deadly Reptile Encounters: Understanding Biological Triggers and Defensive Instincts in the Wild
Fatal miscalculations regarding wild cats: what changed after researchers observed these behaviors
Gardening guide: Dosage and frequency of succinic acid treatments for household vegetation
Simple apple pancake recipe: how to make tender cinnamon fritters in thirty minutes
Seismic Imaging Reveals Undetected Coal Seams at Yakutia's Chulmakan Deposit
Uzbekistan Lifts Life Expectancy to 75.4 Years via Healthcare System Overhaul
Moroccan-Style Roasted Carrots: A Citrus-Harissa Side Dish
Roasting Root Vegetables in Foil to Retain Texture and Flavor in Vinaigrette Salad
Argentine business leaders urge government to reduce reliance on US political decisions

Cold-smoked pollock: ten-minute guide to creating a creamy protein spread with lemon and capers

Recipes

Transforming a block of cold-smoked pollock into a dense, creamy spread relies on a single mechanical action: incorporating a fat base into the protein. This technique requires no heat, preserving the fish's texture while turning it into a consistent paste in roughly ten minutes. The resulting profile is piquant rather than spicy, anchored by the sharp acidity of lemon and the brine of capers.

Fish pâté in a bowl
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved
Fish pâté in a bowl

The process begins with 100-120 grams of cold-smoked pollock fillet. After removing the skin and pin bones, the fish is cut into small cubes. It is then combined with 3-4 tablespoons of cream cheese. The flavor and texture are built by adding one teaspoon each of grainy mustard and finely chopped capers, half a teaspoon of garlic powder, a pinch of Italian herbs, one teaspoon of lemon juice, and chili pepper to taste. No additional salt is included; the sodium necessary for seasoning comes from the brine in the capers and the inherent saltiness of the smoked fish.

The components are mixed in a bowl until the mass becomes a uniform paste. Chopping the capers before mixing ensures they distribute evenly throughout the spread. The final product yields approximately 421 kcal per serving, with each 100-gram portion containing 221.9 kcal, 9.5 g of protein, 18.3 g of fat, and 2.7 g of carbohydrates.

Serving Options

This spread is designed for toasted bread, serving as a versatile appetizer for quick breakfasts or more formal occasions. Beyond a simple spread, the mixture can be used as a filling for eggs or tomatoes, allowing the same preparation to adapt to different dining contexts without altering the fundamental cooking method.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Now reading
Knesset Backs Gadi Eisenkot to Form Government
World
Knesset Backs Gadi Eisenkot to Form Government
Plastics Stay Flexible at 60 Below Zero, Solving Arctic Infrastructure Failures
Science
Plastics Stay Flexible at 60 Below Zero, Solving Arctic Infrastructure Failures
The golden Trumpian calf
Columnists
The golden Trumpian calf
Popular
Plastics Stay Flexible at 60 Below Zero, Solving Arctic Infrastructure Failures

At minus 60 degrees Celsius, most standard plastics undergo a dramatic physical transformation. They cease to behave like flexible polymers and transition into a glass-like state, becoming rigid and brittle

Plastics Stay Flexible at 60 Below Zero, Solving Arctic Infrastructure Failures
Millions watched Wallace the dog: a disturbing chemical truth about canine loyalty emerged
Millions watched Wallace the dog: a disturbing chemical truth about canine loyalty emerged
Massive bears retreat from lightweight guardians: physiological trade-offs forced a tactical shift
State Bank of India files complaint against Future Retail over alleged credit diversion
Rubio and Vance emerge as potential Republican contenders for 2028 Andrey Mihayloff Twelve low-maintenance houseplants that can survive neglect and low light Marina Lebedeva EU Threatens Georgia With Visa Restrictions Over Democratic Backsliding Lyuba Lulko
A dark reality in Latin America: criminal networks found a new way to paralyze judicial systems
Nature fooled by a simple molecular switch: experiments unveiled a terrifying change in wing design
Record-low reserves in Europe: energy buffers hit critical levels ahead of winter frost
Record-low reserves in Europe: energy buffers hit critical levels ahead of winter frost
Last materials
Deadly Reptile Encounters: Understanding Biological Triggers and Defensive Instincts in the Wild
Fatal miscalculations regarding wild cats: what changed after researchers observed these behaviors
Gardening guide: Dosage and frequency of succinic acid treatments for household vegetation
Simple apple pancake recipe: how to make tender cinnamon fritters in thirty minutes
Seismic Imaging Reveals Undetected Coal Seams at Yakutia's Chulmakan Deposit
Uzbekistan Lifts Life Expectancy to 75.4 Years via Healthcare System Overhaul
Moroccan-Style Roasted Carrots: A Citrus-Harissa Side Dish
Roasting Root Vegetables in Foil to Retain Texture and Flavor in Vinaigrette Salad
Argentine business leaders urge government to reduce reliance on US political decisions
Egypt's New Marsa Matruh Resort Relies on 22-Kilometer Canal Network
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.