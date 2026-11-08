Cold-smoked pollock: ten-minute guide to creating a creamy protein spread with lemon and capers

Transforming a block of cold-smoked pollock into a dense, creamy spread relies on a single mechanical action: incorporating a fat base into the protein. This technique requires no heat, preserving the fish's texture while turning it into a consistent paste in roughly ten minutes. The resulting profile is piquant rather than spicy, anchored by the sharp acidity of lemon and the brine of capers.
The process begins with 100-120 grams of cold-smoked pollock fillet. After removing the skin and pin bones, the fish is cut into small cubes. It is then combined with 3-4 tablespoons of cream cheese. The flavor and texture are built by adding one teaspoon each of grainy mustard and finely chopped capers, half a teaspoon of garlic powder, a pinch of Italian herbs, one teaspoon of lemon juice, and chili pepper to taste. No additional salt is included; the sodium necessary for seasoning comes from the brine in the capers and the inherent saltiness of the smoked fish.
The components are mixed in a bowl until the mass becomes a uniform paste. Chopping the capers before mixing ensures they distribute evenly throughout the spread. The final product yields approximately 421 kcal per serving, with each 100-gram portion containing 221.9 kcal, 9.5 g of protein, 18.3 g of fat, and 2.7 g of carbohydrates.
This spread is designed for toasted bread, serving as a versatile appetizer for quick breakfasts or more formal occasions. Beyond a simple spread, the mixture can be used as a filling for eggs or tomatoes, allowing the same preparation to adapt to different dining contexts without altering the fundamental cooking method.
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