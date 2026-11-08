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Simple apple pancake recipe: how to make tender cinnamon fritters in thirty minutes

Recipes

Quick apple fritters with cinnamon offer a direct alternative to classic shortcake when the season is in full swing but the time for a full pie is not. Cooked on a stovetop rather than in an oven, these pancakes achieve a tender, soft interior and an appetizing browned exterior in about half an hour. The process relies on simple pantry staples, avoiding the need for elaborate equipment or long preparation times.

Fluffy apple pancakes
Photo: Pravda.ru by Maria Kruglova, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Fluffy apple pancakes

Ingredients

The recipe calls for a minimal set of components, all of which are typically available in a home kitchen. You will need three to four apples, one egg, one to two tablespoons of sugar, half a teaspoon of cinnamon, two to three tablespoons of flour, and vegetable oil for frying.

Preparation

Begin by washing the apples and grating them on a coarse grater. In a bowl, combine the grated apples with the egg, sugar, and cinnamon, mixing thoroughly. Gradually add the flour while stirring until the mixture becomes a thick dough that is easy to scoop with a spoon.

Cooking

Heat a skillet with vegetable oil over a low flame. Use a spoon to portion the batter onto the pan. Fry the fritters on both sides until they reach a uniform golden color. If desired, transfer the hot fritters to a paper towel immediately after cooking to absorb any excess oil.

Refinement

If using particularly juicy apple varieties, it is advisable to squeeze out excess juice after grating and before adding the egg. This step reduces the need for additional flour, preserving the apple flavor in the final dish. The fritters can be served on their own or accompanied by sour cream, honey, or jam.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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