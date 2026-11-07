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Aromatic Moroccan kitchen secret: the specific spice ritual that transforms ordinary poultry

Recipes

A Moroccan chicken tagine relies on a slow, contained simmer to develop a thick, spiced sauce and tender meat. While traditional clay vessels are ideal, a heavy cast-iron skillet or dutch oven with a tight-fitting lid serves as a practical home substitute, maintaining the steady heat and moisture necessary for the braise.

Tajin in a clay dish
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Bawdeep2010, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Tajin in a clay dish

The depth of this dish comes from the precise activation of spices. Starting with a pinch of saffron threads steeped in 2 tablespoons of hot water allows the spice to release its color and aroma before it hits the pan. This aromatic base is layered with ground cumin and ginger, which are toasted briefly with onions to deepen their savory profile.

Ingredients

  • 4 chicken thighs.
  • 1 onion, finely chopped.
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced.
  • 400g canned chopped tomatoes.
  • 100g Kalamata olives.
  • 50g raw almonds.
  • Pinch of saffron threads.
  • 1 tsp ground cumin.
  • 0.5 tsp ground ginger.
  • Vegetable oil for frying.
  • Salt and black pepper to taste.
  • 2 tbsp hot water.

Preparation

Begin by steeping the saffron threads in the hot water. Pat the chicken thighs dry, season with salt and pepper, and sear in a hot oiled pot for 6 minutes per side until browned. Remove the chicken and set it aside.

In the remaining fat, sauté the onion for 5 minutes. Stir in the minced garlic, cumin, and ginger, heating them for about 1 minute. Stir in the chopped tomatoes and the saffron infusion, including the threads, and bring the mixture to a boil.

Return the chicken thighs to the sauce. Cover with a tight lid and simmer on low heat for 35 minutes, turning the chicken occasionally to ensure even cooking. Five minutes before the end, fold in the Kalamata olives; their briny, wine-like acidity balances the richness of the concentrated sauce.

To finish, toast the raw almonds in a dry pan for about 4 minutes until fragrant, then coarsely chop them. Sprinkle the toasted almonds over the dish just before serving for a contrasting crunch.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
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