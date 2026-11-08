Moroccan-Style Roasted Carrots: A Citrus-Harissa Side Dish

Moroccan-style roasted carrots offer a fragrant alternative to standard root vegetable sides, balancing the natural sweetness of the vegetable with a sharp, citrus-forward spice blend. The dish relies on the contrast between the charred, tender texture of oven-roasted carrots and a bright, acidic marinade applied while the vegetables are still hot.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Анна Маляева is licensed under publiс domain Carrot sticks

The effectiveness of this recipe depends on the marriage of honey and citrus-orange and lemon-which cuts through the warmth of harissa and cinnamon. This combination transforms a simple vegetable into a complex accompaniment suitable for pairing with roasted meats or fish.

Ingredients

25 small carrots

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp honey

Juice of 1 large orange

Juice of ½ lemon

3 large garlic cloves, minced

Harissa paste, to taste

½ tsp cumin

½ tsp ground paprika

½ tsp ground cinnamon

½ tsp salt

½ cup crushed nuts

1 small bunch of fresh cilantro, chopped

Preparation

Arrange the carrots in a single layer on a baking sheet or in a heat-proof dish to ensure even roasting. Bake in a preheated oven at 200°C (392°F) for 35 to 45 minutes until tender.

While the carrots roast, whisk together the olive oil, honey, orange juice, and lemon juice. Stir in the minced garlic, harissa paste, cumin, paprika, cinnamon, and salt until the mixture is smooth.

The critical move occurs immediately after removing the carrots from the oven: pour the marinade over the hot vegetables. Let the dish rest for at least 15 minutes; the heat allows the carrots to absorb the spiced citrus glaze deeply into the vegetable.

Just before serving, garnish with the crushed nuts and fresh cilantro for added texture and brightness.