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Roasting Root Vegetables in Foil to Retain Texture and Flavor in Vinaigrette Salad

Recipes

Vinaigrette is often defined by a crowded medley of pickled vegetables, but removing sauerkraut shifts the balance. By relying solely on barrel-cured pickles and canned peas for acidity and brine, the salad achieves a cleaner structure, allowing the natural sugars of the root vegetables to emerge without the competing ferment of cabbage.

Beetroot salad
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Ольга Сакиулова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Beetroot salad

The Impact of Dry Heat

The decisive action in this preparation is roasting the root vegetables in foil at 200°C rather than boiling them. Beets require one hour, while carrots and potatoes take 40 minutes. Boiling subjects vegetables to leaching, where water-soluble nutrients and flavors escape into the pot. Roasting in foil traps steam and concentrates the vegetable's own juices, resulting in a denser, more defined texture that resists turning mushy when diced.

Preserving Visual Contrast

Once cooled and peeled, the vegetables are cut into uniform small cubes, mirroring the size of the diced barrel pickles. Red onion is sliced into thin rings, and drained green peas are added. To prevent the beet's pigment from bleeding into the pale potato and orange carrot-which would turn the entire salad a monolithic purple-the beet cubes are first tossed with oil and a splash of white vinegar. This coating acts as a temporary barrier, delaying the migration of pigments until the salad is served.

Assembly and Dressing

The salad is traditionally finished with unrefined sunflower oil and salt. For a more complex profile, a dressing of 1 teaspoon of Dijon mustard, 2-3 tablespoons of sunflower oil, 1 tablespoon of wine vinegar, salt, and black pepper provides a sharper emulsified coating. This preparation yields four portions, totaling 187.49 kcal per serving, and requires approximately 15 minutes of active labor alongside the roasting time.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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