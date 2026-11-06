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Beyond the standard Caesar formula: a fresh acidic profile pushed the flavor boundaries further

Recipes

A home Caesar salad gains its identity through a specific structural choice: replacing the traditional heavy dressing with a yogurt-based sauce. This substitution transforms the dish from a light appetizer into a substantial meal, leveraging the protein in bacon and eggs to provide satiety while maintaining the classic architectural integrity of the salad. The yogurt and lemon juice offer a fresh, acidic counterbalance to the salt and fat of the seared bacon, eliminating the need for raw eggs or anchovies in the dressing.

Salad with bacon and eggs
Photo: Pravda.ru by Maria Kruglova, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Salad with bacon and eggs

The decisive kitchen move occurs during the preparation of the dressing and the croutons. The yogurt dressing relies on a simple emulsion of natural yogurt, four tablespoons of olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and freshly ground black pepper. This mixture provides the necessary body and tanginess without the heaviness of traditional mayo-anchovy bases. Simultaneously, the croutons are prepared by cutting the crusts from two thick slices of white bread, dicing the crumb into small cubes, and toasting them in a single layer on a baking sheet at 180°C for five minutes. This dry-heat method ensures the cubes achieve a crisp texture rather than becoming greasy.

The bacon is cooked on a dry, heated skillet for one minute per side. The process requires no added oil, and the slices should not be blotted with paper towels. Retaining the light coating of fat is a deliberate culinary choice, as it integrates the richness of the bacon directly into the salad rather than separating it. This step is crucial for balancing the acidity of the dressing and the freshness of the lettuce.

To assemble, wash and dry the romaine lettuce, then tear it into large pieces. Place the leaves in a bowl and add the seared bacon and hard-boiled eggs, which should be cut into quarters. Pour the yogurt dressing over the ingredients and top with 50 grams of grated Parmesan cheese and the toasted croutons. For a deeper, smokier profile, the croutons can be toasted in the same skillet used for the bacon, allowing them to absorb the residual flavors of the meat.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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