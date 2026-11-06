French Quiche Recipe: Traditional Shortcrust Pastry with Savory Bacon and Onion Filling

The structure of a French quiche depends less on the heat of the oven than on the management of moisture within the dough. A successful tart shell requires a shortcrust pastry that is both fragile and resilient, a balance dictated by the ratio of fat to flour and the state of the gluten network. In this recipe, the foundation is a simple shortcrust: 100 g of flour, 50 g of butter, 25 g of sugar, and one egg yolk. The critical instruction here is to mix these ingredients quickly and avoid overheating them with hands. This is not merely a suggestion; it is the primary mechanism for controlling texture. If the butter melts before it is distributed, the dough loses the flaky, tender structure that characterizes a proper tart shell. The dough must be formed into a ball, wrapped, and chilled for 30 minutes to solidify the fat, ensuring it remains distinct from the flour particles until baking.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Maria Kruglova, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Bacon quiche

The second decisive factor is the prevention of sogginess, a common failure point in quiches with wet fillings. This recipe includes 250 g of bacon and 250 g of onion, both of which release significant moisture during cooking. The text explicitly advises draining excess fat from the bacon before adding the onions. This step is crucial because fat and water are the agents that break down the baked crust. If the crust is not pre-baked and protected, the moisture from the filling will penetrate the bottom, turning the delicate shortcrust into a mushy mess. To counteract this, the dough is rolled out, pricked with a fork to release steam, and weighed down with parchment paper and dry beans or peas. This blind baking process at 200 °C for 15 to 20 minutes is essential. It sets the structure of the base before it is exposed to the wet filling, creating a barrier that preserves the crispness of the bottom.

The filling itself is a combination of savory and sweet elements. The bacon and onions are sautéed until cooked, then combined with 2 tablespoons of canned corn, ½ tablespoon of sugar, a pinch of salt, and a small amount of lemon juice to taste. The sugar aids in caramelizing the onions, adding depth, while the lemon juice cuts through the richness of the bacon and corn. This mixture is then spread evenly over the par-baked crust. The structural integrity of the final product is maintained by the custard-like topping, which must be thick enough to hold its shape but fluid enough to bake evenly. This topping consists of one egg white, a quantity of sour cream to taste, and 50 g of grated hard cheese. The egg white provides the necessary protein structure to set the mixture, while the sour cream adds acidity and richness. Mixing these until smooth ensures a uniform texture without lumps of cheese or separated fats.

The final stage of baking is about setting the topping without overcooking the base. The quiche is returned to the oven for approximately 15 minutes, or until the topping is set. The visual cue for readiness is not a browned surface, but a firmness that holds its shape when the pan is gently shaken. Once removed from the oven, the quiche should be allowed to cool slightly. This resting period is vital because the filling and topping need time to fully coagulate and tighten. Cutting the quiche immediately while hot often results in a sloppy, unstructured slice, whereas a brief cool-down allows the proteins in the egg white and the fats in the sour cream to solidify, ensuring that each portion retains its form and the contrast between the crisp base and the creamy topping remains distinct.