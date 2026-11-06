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Mastering Japanese textures: proper grating sounds defined the final taste of this side dish

Recipes

Ninjin Shirishiri is an Okinawan staple that transforms the humble carrot into a textured, savory side dish. The name itself is an onomatopoeia for the sound of grating, and the appeal of the dish lies in the contrast between the natural sweetness of sautéed carrots and the salty depth of tuna and soy sauce.

Salad with tuna and carrots
Photo: Pravda.ru by Maria Kruglova, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Salad with tuna and carrots

The defining technique here is the treatment of the eggs. Rather than scrambling them into the vegetables, they are cooked as thin omelets and sliced into ribbons. This keeps the ingredients distinct and prevents the salad from becoming mushy, ensuring each bite has a defined structure.

Ingredients

  • 3 medium carrots.
  • 1 can (150-180g) canned tuna, drained.
  • 2 eggs.
  • 1 tbsp soy sauce.
  • 1 tbsp vegetable oil.
  • Pinch of salt.
  • Ground black pepper, to taste.
  • Green onions, for garnish.

Preparation

Begin by grating the carrots into long, thin strips, ideally using a julienne grater. Slice the green onions into thin half-rings.

Heat the vegetable oil in a pan and sauté the green onions until soft, then add the carrots. Cook for 5-7 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the carrots are tender but still hold their shape. Transfer the mixture to a bowl and let it cool completely.

In a separate bowl, beat the eggs with a pinch of salt. Using the same pan, fry 2-3 thin egg pancakes. Once cooled, roll the pancakes tightly and slice them into thin strips.

Flake the drained tuna into small pieces using a fork. In the bowl with the cooled carrots, combine the tuna and the egg ribbons. Stir in the soy sauce and black pepper, mixing gently to preserve the texture of the ingredients.

Chill the salad before serving and garnish with fresh green onions.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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