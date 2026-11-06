Curd tubes recipe: professional bakers use starch and egg whites for internal stability and shape

The structural integrity of curd tubes relies on the balance between a fat-rich, elastic dough and a stabilized curd filling. Unlike standard cheesecakes, these pastries depend on a specific ratio of flour to curd and the precise state of the butter to achieve a soft, holdable shape that does not collapse during the bake.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Maria Kruglova, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Cream‑filled pastries with powdered sugar

The Mechanics of the Dough

The foundation is built on 200g of curd, 200g of wheat flour, 80g of softened butter, one egg, 2 tablespoons of sugar, 1 teaspoon of baking powder, and a pinch of salt. The critical state here is the butter: it must be softened to integrate seamlessly with the curd and egg. This emulsion creates the elasticity required to roll the dough to a thickness of 4-5 mm without tearing. The addition of the baking powder ensures that the dough lifts slightly, preventing the pastry from becoming overly dense while supporting the weight of the filling.

Stabilizing the Core

The filling consists of 200g of curd, one egg white, 2 tablespoons of sugar, and 1 tablespoon of starch, with optional vanilla. The most decisive technical choice in the filling is the inclusion of starch and egg white. While the dough provides the external structure, the starch acts as a thickener and stabilizer for the curd, ensuring the center remains moist and cohesive rather than weeping or drying out under the heat of the oven.

Forming and Thermal Execution

The assembly requires precision in shaping: the filling is placed in a strip at the center of a circular cutout, with the opposing sides pinched together. This leaves the ends open, exposing the filling to direct heat. The final structure is set in a preheated oven at 180°C for 20-30 minutes. The readiness cue is a distinct golden-brown color on the crust, signaling that the proteins in the dough have set and the starch in the filling has gelatinized, locking the moisture inside the tubes.