World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Curd tubes recipe: professional bakers use starch and egg whites for internal stability and shape

Recipes

The structural integrity of curd tubes relies on the balance between a fat-rich, elastic dough and a stabilized curd filling. Unlike standard cheesecakes, these pastries depend on a specific ratio of flour to curd and the precise state of the butter to achieve a soft, holdable shape that does not collapse during the bake.

Cream‑filled pastries with powdered sugar
Photo: Pravda.ru by Maria Kruglova, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Cream‑filled pastries with powdered sugar

The Mechanics of the Dough

The foundation is built on 200g of curd, 200g of wheat flour, 80g of softened butter, one egg, 2 tablespoons of sugar, 1 teaspoon of baking powder, and a pinch of salt. The critical state here is the butter: it must be softened to integrate seamlessly with the curd and egg. This emulsion creates the elasticity required to roll the dough to a thickness of 4-5 mm without tearing. The addition of the baking powder ensures that the dough lifts slightly, preventing the pastry from becoming overly dense while supporting the weight of the filling.

Stabilizing the Core

The filling consists of 200g of curd, one egg white, 2 tablespoons of sugar, and 1 tablespoon of starch, with optional vanilla. The most decisive technical choice in the filling is the inclusion of starch and egg white. While the dough provides the external structure, the starch acts as a thickener and stabilizer for the curd, ensuring the center remains moist and cohesive rather than weeping or drying out under the heat of the oven.

Forming and Thermal Execution

The assembly requires precision in shaping: the filling is placed in a strip at the center of a circular cutout, with the opposing sides pinched together. This leaves the ends open, exposing the filling to direct heat. The final structure is set in a preheated oven at 180°C for 20-30 minutes. The readiness cue is a distinct golden-brown color on the crust, signaling that the proteins in the dough have set and the starch in the filling has gelatinized, locking the moisture inside the tubes.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Now reading
Kazakhstan's Druzhba Exports Hit Technical Ceiling Despite Available Capacity
Business
Kazakhstan's Druzhba Exports Hit Technical Ceiling Despite Available Capacity
World
US Sanctions Chandigarh Businessman and Network Over Iranian Oil Export Scheme
Berlin's Ukrainian Return Hub Sees Minimal Use: Few Men Return Despite Support
World
Berlin's Ukrainian Return Hub Sees Minimal Use: Few Men Return Despite Support
Popular
Azerbaijan reports $5.7 billion in natural gas export revenue for January-August 2026

Recent shifts in cross-border energy flows and production metrics have altered the financial landscape for the region's largest fuel supplier this year.

Azerbaijan reports $5.7 billion in natural gas export revenue for January-August 2026
US Sanctions Chandigarh Businessman and Network Over Iranian Oil Export Scheme
US Sanctions Chandigarh Businessman and Network Over Iranian Oil Export Scheme
Kyrgyz government announces 2027 export financing and certification subsidies for garment industry
Kazakhstan's Druzhba Exports Hit Technical Ceiling Despite Available Capacity
The end of an era: Why GAZ removed the iconic deer from the Volga Andrey Mihayloff Twelve low-maintenance houseplants that can survive neglect and low light Marina Lebedeva EU Threatens Georgia With Visa Restrictions Over Democratic Backsliding Lyuba Lulko
Who is behind the wave of bomb threats disrupting European air travel?
Philippine delegation meets Prime Minister Takaichi to discuss export competitiveness in Tokyo
Russian Expert Predicts Trump Will Persist in Ukraine Peace Push Despite Domestic Opposition
Russian Expert Predicts Trump Will Persist in Ukraine Peace Push Despite Domestic Opposition
Last materials
Costa Rica Shifts Agricultural Strategy to Internal Capacity Following CPTPP Slowdown
Bombardier service revenue hits $701m, surpassing assembly for first time
Toyota shares surge 17 percent in Tokyo following strongest quarterly earnings report since 1987
Kyrgyzstan to start digital som testing in early 2027
Highland Valley Copper strike driven by two confirmed silicosis cases
A radical move by Ford: the legendary brand prepared a secret weapon against the rising giants
Canada adds 15 aquatic species to Species at Risk Act with negligible direct commercial cost
Kyrgyzstan's Ala-Too Resort to open December 1 with 47 kilometers of ski trails
New Delhi announces major reduction in e-Visa application data requirements for international travelers
ING Bank to offload $500 million data centre loan portfolio amid AI sector volatility
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.