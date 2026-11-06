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Beyond standard donuts: specific apple varieties prevented a complete culinary disaster

Recipes

The structure of a quick, yeast-free apple ring depends entirely on the viscosity of the batter and the structural integrity of the fruit. Unlike a traditional donut, where gluten development and fermentation create the crumb, this pastry relies on a chemical leavening agent and the protein in the egg to encapsulate a slice of apple, creating a fried shell that holds its shape around a softened core.

Cottage cheese and apple rings with powdered sugar
Photo: Pravda.ru by Maria Kruglova, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Cottage cheese and apple rings with powdered sugar

The Mechanics of the Batter

The formula utilizes 150 ml of kefir, 1 egg, 130 g of flour, 2 tablespoons of sugar, and a pinch of salt. The decisive factor here is the state of the batter: it must be thick, mirroring the consistency of traditional oladi. If the batter is too thin, it will slide off the apple rings during the dipping process; if too thick, it will form a dense, bread-like crust that overpowers the fruit. The addition of ½ teaspoon of baking powder provides the necessary lift, reacting with the acidity of the kefir to create a light, porous texture upon contact with heat.

Critical Timing and State

The most critical point for the cook is the preparation of the apple rings and the timing of the fry. The apples must be sliced into rings approximately 1 centimeter thick. The choice of fruit is not merely a matter of flavor but of structure; firm, sour-sweet varieties are required to prevent the rings from collapsing into a puree as the internal temperature rises.

The readiness of the pastry is determined by a visual cue: a uniform golden-brown color on both sides after 2-3 minutes of frying per side in vegetable oil. This indicates that the batter has set and the exterior has caramelized. Removing the rings to a paper towel immediately after frying is essential to prevent excess oil from softening the crust, ensuring the structure remains crisp before the final application of cinnamon and powdered sugar.

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Author`s name Oksana Cmylikova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
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