Walnut and Mustard Dressing Adds Body to Vinegret

Traditional vinegret relies on the sweet earthiness of boiled beets and the crunch of pickled vegetables, but the dressing often remains the least considered component. Swapping a simple oil for a thick, nut-based sauce changes the dish's texture and depth. By combining toasted walnuts, grainy mustard, and apple cider vinegar, the salad gains a creamy body that coats each cube while maintaining a bright, acidic lift. This approach honors the dish's French origin-*vinaigrette*-where the dressing itself is defined by vinegar and oil, rather than treating it as a mere afterthought.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Ольга Сакиулова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Beetroot salad

The Dressing and Assembly

The decisive move in this recipe is preparing the sauce before mixing the bowl. Start by toasting 40 g of walnut kernels in a dry skillet for 2 to 3 minutes until fragrant. Allow them to cool completely, then process them in a blender until they form a fine crumb. In a small bowl, whisk this crumb together with 2 tablespoons of unrefined sunflower oil, 1 teaspoon of grainy mustard, 1 tablespoon of apple cider vinegar, and 1 to 2 tablespoons of water. Season with salt and black pepper to taste, beating the mixture until it achieves a thick, homogeneous consistency.

While the sauce sets, prepare the vegetables. Boil 2 beets, 3 potatoes, and 1 carrot until fully tender, then peel and cool them. Dice the warm vegetables into uniform medium cubes. Cube 3 pickled cucumbers and chop 1 small onion very finely. Squeeze excess brine from 150 g of sauerkraut by hand and chop it slightly if the strands are too long. In a deep bowl, combine the diced root vegetables, onion, sauerkraut, and 100 g of canned green peas.

Pour the walnut-mustard dressing over the vegetables and toss gently. The goal is to coat the ingredients evenly without breaking down the potato or beet pieces into a mash. The salad requires a resting period of 15 to 20 minutes before serving to allow the flavors to integrate. A final garnish of fresh herbs adds visual contrast before the dish is plated.