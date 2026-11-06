Taiga salad recipe features lingonberries and pine nuts for unique texture profile

The "Taiga” salad turns a standard combination of boiled potatoes, ham, and eggs into something more interesting by leaning on texture and a bright, acidic finish. While the starchy base provides heft, the dish's appeal comes from the interplay of crispy, sautéed mushrooms and toasted pine nuts, cut through by the tartness of fresh or frozen lingonberries. This structure makes it a reliable option for a weekday dinner or a festive spread, relying on familiar ingredients to create a layered result.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Мария Круглова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Salad with potatoes and eggs

Preparation and Cooking

The foundational work involves preparing the starches and the mushrooms, which serve as the flavor drivers. Two eggs should be boiled until hard for 8 minutes, while two potatoes are boiled in their skins for 20 to 30 minutes. For the mushrooms, 200 grams of either fresh or frozen variety should be chopped into small pieces. If using frozen mushrooms, heat them in the pan until all excess liquid has evaporated. Then, add 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil and sauté on medium heat for about 15 minutes until a browned crust forms. This browning step is essential, as it releases the savory aroma of the mushrooms that will later contrast with the neutral taste of the potatoes and ham.

Assembly and Finishing

Once the sautéed mushrooms have cooled, combine them in a bowl with the diced, peeled potatoes, the sliced hard-boiled eggs, and 200 grams of ham. Cooked meat or chicken can be substituted for the ham if preferred. Toss the mixture with 2 tablespoons of mayonnaise, then season with salt and pepper to taste.

The final assembly determines the dish's character. Top the salad with 2 tablespoons of fresh or frozen lingonberries, which provide the necessary acidity to balance the richness. Toast 2 tablespoons of pine nuts in a dry skillet until fragrant and scatter them over the top to add a nutty crunch against the soft base. Finish with a sprig of parsley. The entire process requires approximately 40 minutes of active kitchen time.