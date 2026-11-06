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Cold-Smoked Fish Roll-Ups with Olive-Herb Paste

Recipes

These cold-smoked fish roll-ups leverage the natural saltiness of cured seafood by pairing it with a dense, herbal olive paste. The dish relies on the contrast between the richness of the fish and the bright, acidic lift of lemon and fresh mint, creating a sophisticated appetizer that can be assembled well in advance of a gathering.

Lavash snack with red fish
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Lavash snack with red fish

The Olive and Herb Paste

The success of the roll-ups depends on the texture of the filling; it must be a thick, plastic paste that holds its shape without weeping. Finely chop 400g of pitted green olives and 400g of pitted black olives. To this, add 100g of chopped parsley leaves and 20g of chopped mint leaves, ensuring all stems are removed. The addition of zest from one large lemon and freshly ground black pepper provides a necessary aromatic bridge between the brine of the olives and the smoke of the fish. Mix until the mass is uniform and cohesive.

Preparation and Assembly

Use 300g of cold-smoked red fish (such as sockeye or coho salmon) and 300g of cold-smoked white fish (such as halibut or oilfish). Slice both fillets into thin, rectangular pieces. The thickness is critical: the slices must be thin enough to roll tightly without cracking, yet substantial enough to support the filling.

Slightly drizzle the fish slices with the juice of one large lemon. This step balances the heavy smoke notes and firms the texture of the fillets. To assemble, spread a layer of the olive paste onto each slice. For a visual contrast, stack a white slice over a red slice before rolling them together into a compact cylinder. Secure each roll with a toothpick.

Service and Storage

The recipe yields approximately 10 portions, with each containing roughly 182 kcal. Because the dish requires no heat, it is ideal for buffet settings. To prevent the fish from drying out, cover the plated rolls with plastic wrap and refrigerate for up to six hours before serving.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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