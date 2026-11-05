Steamed Breaded Pork Chops with Onion and Tomato Base

Most breaded pork chops end their life in a skillet or oven, dried out by the heat required to crisp the coating. The dish described by Ludmila65 inverts this final stage. After the standard pan-fry, the chops are removed from the oil and finished not by direct heat, but by the steam rising from a bed of cooked vegetables. The result is a chop that retains the crispness of the breading but achieves tenderness through moisture rather than rest time.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Pork chops

The decisive action occurs after the initial sear. The meat is already cooked through on the surface, fixed by the rapid browning. At this point, the chops are placed into a vessel containing softened onions and tomatoes, topped with garlic slices and a small amount of boiling water. Covered and left on the lowest possible heat for five to seven minutes, the meat steams in the humid microclimate created by the vegetables. This step relies on the water released by the tomatoes and onions to gently finish the cooking process, preventing the breading from absorbing excess fat while keeping the interior moist.

Preparation and the Vegetable Base

The process begins with 500 g of pork neck, sliced into steaks approximately 1 cm thick. Each steak is seasoned with salt and pork spices, then gently pounded to tenderize. The meat rests for 10 to 15 minutes while the remaining components are prepared. This rest allows the salt to begin drawing out moisture, which will later help the breading adhere.

Simultaneously, the vegetable base is constructed. In a frying pan, 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil are heated, and 100 g of chopped onion is sautéed. Once translucent, 120 g of chopped tomatoes are added. The mixture is cooked over medium heat until the tomatoes soften, then the pan is covered and the vegetables are allowed to stew on minimal heat for five minutes. This creates a soft, acidic foundation that will generate the steam necessary for the final stage.

Breading and the Transition to Steam

The breading sequence is critical for texture. The pork steaks are dredged in 5 tablespoons of wheat flour. It is important to let them sit in the flour for five minutes; this pause allows the dry starch to hydrate and bond to the meat, creating a barrier that will hold the wet egg wash and final crumbs. Without this pause, the breading tends to slough off during cooking.

Next, two chicken eggs are whisked with 2 tablespoons of water and salt. Each pork steak is dipped in this egg wash and immediately rolled in 6 tablespoons of barbecue-flavored breadcrumbs. The coated steaks are then fried in vegetable oil over medium heat for one to two minutes per side, just until the exterior is golden and crisp. At this stage, the meat may not be fully cooked through, but the surface is sealed.

The fried chops are transferred to the pan containing the stewed vegetables. Slices of garlic are arranged on top of the meat, and two tablespoons of boiling water are poured over the dish. The pan is covered tightly, and the mixture is left to simmer on the lowest heat setting for five to seven minutes. The steam from the vegetables and added water penetrates the chop, cooking the interior gently without disturbing the crisp breading.

Finishing

The remaining egg wash from the breading process is not discarded. It is poured into a dry skillet and cooked until set into a thin, firm omelet, which serves as a garnish. The total preparation time is approximately 50 minutes, yielding four servings. Each portion provides roughly 747.7 kcal, including 28.2 g of protein, 44.1 g of fat, and 61.4 g of carbohydrates.