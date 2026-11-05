Two-Stage Heating for Crisp Air Fryer Beef Pastries

In the context of yeast-based pastries prepared in an air fryer, the structural integrity of the final product-specifically the contrast between a crisp exterior and a tender crumb-is not determined solely by the appliance's convection power. The decisive factor is the precise timing of the final proof and the thermal escalation during baking. While the recipe provides specific metrics for dough development, the critical window where the baker must intervene lies in the final rise and the two-stage heating process, which governs how the gluten network interacts with steam and heat to set the structure.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Иван Терентьев, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Mini pies

The foundation of this structure begins with the activation of 20 g of fresh yeast in 250 ml of warm milk (36-37 °C) with 2 tbsp of sugar. The readiness cue here is visual: the mixture must foam after 15 minutes, indicating enzymatic activity. This biological start point dictates the subsequent behavior of the dough. Once salt (0.5 tsp) and 500 g of flour are incorporated to form a soft, elastic mass, the addition of 30 g of butter, cooled to a warm state, introduces fat into the gluten matrix. The dough then undergoes a long first rise of 1.5 hours, followed by a punch-down and a second rise of 30 minutes, during which the volume must at least double. This specific duration and volume expansion are the physical markers that the gluten has relaxed and trapped enough gas to support the pastry's lightness.

The filling component, consisting of 300 g of cooked beef, 100 g of onions, and 2 tbsp of meat broth, is prepared separately by sautéing and simmering until fully cooled. The cooling step is essential; introducing warm filling into the risen dough would prematurely weaken the gluten structure and melt the butter, collapsing the trapped air cells before baking begins. The dough is divided into 15-16 equal portions, and each is allowed to rest for 15 minutes under a towel. This brief rest allows the gluten to relax further, making the dough pliable enough to be flattened and sealed around the filling without tearing, which would otherwise compromise the sealed structure necessary to trap steam inside.

The most critical technical step for the final texture occurs during the baking phase. The pastries are placed on the air fryer rack with a minimum 1.5 cm gap to ensure unrestricted airflow, then proofed for another 15 minutes. The baking protocol is biphasic: the air fryer is heated to 160 °C, and the pastries are baked for 10 minutes. This initial lower temperature allows the interior to expand fully without setting the exterior too quickly. Subsequently, the temperature is increased to 190 °C for an additional 7-10 minutes. This shift to higher heat is what drives the Maillard reaction and caramelization, creating the crisp crust. If the temperature were not raised, the crust would remain pale and soft; if it were high from the start, the exterior would harden before the interior had fully risen, resulting in a dense, under-proofed crumb. Two to three minutes before the end, the surface is brushed with a mixture of one egg yolk and 1 tsp of milk or water to achieve a glossy finish, but the structural outcome is already determined by the thermal progression.