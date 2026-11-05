Baked chicken meatballs: the simple ingredient shift that keeps poultry tender and juicy

Baked chicken meatballs often suffer from the dry, tight texture characteristic of lean poultry exposed to oven heat. To maintain a soft, airy consistency without adding heavy fats, a specific preparation of zucchini is used as a moisture reservoir within the mince.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Anna Malyaeva is licensed under publiс domain Meatballs

The decisive action is the pre-treatment of the zucchini. After grating the vegetable, it is salted and left for 10 minutes before being squeezed dry. Because zucchini consists of approximately 90% water, adding it raw would make the mixture too fluid to hold its shape. By removing the excess liquid first, the remaining vegetable pulp provides a stable source of hydration that resists total evaporation during baking.

The structural integrity of the meatball is further supported by the addition of rolled oats. In a mixture of 500 grams of chicken mince, the prepared zucchini is combined with one finely chopped onion, four tablespoons of rolled oats, one pressed garlic clove, salt, and black pepper. The mixture must rest for 15 minutes after kneading. This pause allows the oats to hydrate, swelling to bind the ingredients together and create a cohesive mass.

Once the oats have absorbed the moisture, the mince is formed into balls the size of a walnut to ensure they cook through evenly. To prevent the surface from drying out and to add acidity, a sauce is prepared by mixing 400 ml of warm water with 3 tablespoons of sour cream, 2 tablespoons of tomato paste, one garlic clove, salt, and pepper. The tomato paste provides acidity while the sour cream adds creamy thickness; the water volume ensures the sauce remains fluid enough to simmer without reducing into a thick paste.

The meatballs are placed in a baking dish, covered with the sauce, and baked at 180°C (350°F) for 30 minutes. The dish is finished when the meat is white throughout and the sauce is bubbling at the edges. The result is a balanced composition where the chicken provides protein, the oats contribute complex carbohydrates, and the zucchini maintains the volume and tenderness of the meat.