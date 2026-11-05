World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >
A Pink Desert Stone Proves Mars Had Liquid Water 4.1 Billion Years Ago
Giant ocean wanderers revealed: hidden social lives challenged long-held myths about solitary fish
Uzbekistan Ministry of Health proposes new rules for online pharmacy sales and medication delivery
Why a failed search for quantum gravity clues actually improved physics
Philippines tourism minister projects 6.7 million arrivals for 2026 based on third-quarter surge
Montenegro ends visa-free travel for Russian citizens: impacts on the Adriatic tourism sector
Hawk Moths Use Their Genitals to Jam Bat Sonar
Ignoring the physiological fine print: five common dog breeds frequently misunderstood by owners
Iran Birth Rates Drop 6.8% in First Six Months, Household Size Hits Post-1950s Low

Baked chicken meatballs: the simple ingredient shift that keeps poultry tender and juicy

Recipes

Baked chicken meatballs often suffer from the dry, tight texture characteristic of lean poultry exposed to oven heat. To maintain a soft, airy consistency without adding heavy fats, a specific preparation of zucchini is used as a moisture reservoir within the mince.

Meatballs
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Anna Malyaeva is licensed under publiс domain
Meatballs

The decisive action is the pre-treatment of the zucchini. After grating the vegetable, it is salted and left for 10 minutes before being squeezed dry. Because zucchini consists of approximately 90% water, adding it raw would make the mixture too fluid to hold its shape. By removing the excess liquid first, the remaining vegetable pulp provides a stable source of hydration that resists total evaporation during baking.

The structural integrity of the meatball is further supported by the addition of rolled oats. In a mixture of 500 grams of chicken mince, the prepared zucchini is combined with one finely chopped onion, four tablespoons of rolled oats, one pressed garlic clove, salt, and black pepper. The mixture must rest for 15 minutes after kneading. This pause allows the oats to hydrate, swelling to bind the ingredients together and create a cohesive mass.

Once the oats have absorbed the moisture, the mince is formed into balls the size of a walnut to ensure they cook through evenly. To prevent the surface from drying out and to add acidity, a sauce is prepared by mixing 400 ml of warm water with 3 tablespoons of sour cream, 2 tablespoons of tomato paste, one garlic clove, salt, and pepper. The tomato paste provides acidity while the sour cream adds creamy thickness; the water volume ensures the sauce remains fluid enough to simmer without reducing into a thick paste.

The meatballs are placed in a baking dish, covered with the sauce, and baked at 180°C (350°F) for 30 minutes. The dish is finished when the meat is white throughout and the sauce is bubbling at the edges. The result is a balanced composition where the chicken provides protein, the oats contribute complex carbohydrates, and the zucchini maintains the volume and tenderness of the meat.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Now reading
Trump's divided government: Moscow braces for renewed tensions after Capitol shift
Americas
Trump's divided government: Moscow braces for renewed tensions after Capitol shift
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Conflicts
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Divided Government Era Begins as Democrats Secure Legislative Majorities Against Executive Authority
World
Divided Government Era Begins as Democrats Secure Legislative Majorities Against Executive Authority
Popular
Geely's 2026 Q3 Results Show Export Units Generate 20x More Profit Than Domestic Sales

Despite domestic sales comprising 60.2% of total volume, they contributed only 7.1% of net profit, while the export segment generated 92.9% of the group's 5.21 billion yuan earnings, creating a per-unit profit disparity of 14,900 yuan versus 757 yuan.

Geely's 2026 Q3 Results Show Export Units Generate 20x More Profit Than Domestic Sales
Kyrgyz government announces 2027 export financing and certification subsidies for garment industry
Kyrgyz government announces 2027 export financing and certification subsidies for garment industry
Azerbaijan reports $5.7 billion in natural gas export revenue for January-August 2026
60% of Americans form moderate 'messy middle' that defies extreme polarization narratives
EU Threatens Georgia With Visa Restrictions Over Democratic Backsliding Lyuba Lulko Berlin's Ukrainian Return Hub Sees Minimal Use: Few Men Return Despite Support Alexander Shtorm Who is behind the wave of bomb threats disrupting European air travel? Andrey Mihayloff
US Sanctions Chandigarh Businessman and Network Over Iranian Oil Export Scheme
Trump's divided government: Moscow braces for renewed tensions after Capitol shift
Personalized mRNA vaccines show long-term remission for pancreatic cancer in clinical trial
Personalized mRNA vaccines show long-term remission for pancreatic cancer in clinical trial
Last materials
Philippines tourism minister projects 6.7 million arrivals for 2026 based on third-quarter surge
Montenegro ends visa-free travel for Russian citizens: impacts on the Adriatic tourism sector
Hawk Moths Use Their Genitals to Jam Bat Sonar
Ignoring the physiological fine print: five common dog breeds frequently misunderstood by owners
Iran Birth Rates Drop 6.8% in First Six Months, Household Size Hits Post-1950s Low
Kazakhstan Faces 2030 Refinery Feedstock Shortfall Due to Upstream Profitability Collapse
Cats and family dynamics: understanding the criteria animals use to select their favorite human
French Interior Ministry Bans Central Paris March Routes Before November 5 General Strike
Expert guide: preparing professional seafood julienne with mushroom sauce
Berlin's Ukrainian Return Hub Sees Minimal Use: Few Men Return Despite Support
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.