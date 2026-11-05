Expert guide: preparing professional seafood julienne with mushroom sauce

Julienne with shrimp and mussels is a hot appetizer that relies on a specific technical choice: the seafood is added raw to the dish and cooked only in the oven. This method prevents the shellfish from becoming rubbery, preserving a tender texture within the creamy context of the gratin. The result is a dish where the succulence of the seafood contrasts with the depth of a browned, mushroom-based sauce.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Julienne with chicken and mushrooms

Preparation and Technique

The foundation of the flavor comes from the mushrooms. Sliced shiitakes or button mushrooms (200 g) and a diced onion are sautéed in two tablespoons of vegetable oil. The onion cooks for approximately four minutes until softened, after which the mushrooms are added and cooked for another six minutes, stirring occasionally, until golden brown. This browning process is essential for developing the aromatic base that will permeate the sauce.

The seafood requires simple preparation. Take 200 g of canned shrimp and 200 g of mussels (packed in their own juice), drain them from the liquid, and pat them dry thoroughly with paper towels. Removing excess moisture helps the cheese brown properly rather than steam the topping.

The sauce is built using a dry-pan roux method, which differs from standard roux preparation. In a dry skillet, toast 2 tablespoons of flour for one minute. Add 40 g of butter and stir for two more minutes to incorporate the fat into the flour. Pour in 300 ml of 22% cream and bring the mixture to a boil. Immediately remove from heat. Fold the previously sautéed mushroom and onion mixture into this thickened cream sauce, ensuring the solids are evenly distributed throughout the liquid.

Assembly and Baking

Distribute the dried shrimp and mussels evenly into six ramekins. Spoon the creamy mushroom sauce over the seafood, ensuring the shellfish are well-coated. Top each portion with a layer of grated cheese, using approximately 100 g of cheese such as Gouda in total for the batch. Season with salt to taste.

Bake in an oven preheated to 200 °C (392 °F) for exactly five minutes. The short baking time is critical; it is sufficient to heat the sauce and cook the raw seafood through while melting the cheese, without overcooking the delicate proteins. The dish is best served immediately while the sauce is still fluid and the cheese is warm.