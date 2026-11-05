Raw chicken and vegetables transformed: a simple geometric shift altered the final broth

Chicken and rice soup is a foundational home meal, but the daily reality of chopping vegetables and browning aromatics often makes it too much of a chore for a weeknight dinner. The solution is a batch-freezing method that shifts the labor-intensive work to a weekend, allowing the actual cooking to take just fifteen minutes on a busy evening.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Maria Kruglova, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Soup preparation

The decisive move is preparing a frozen disc of pre-cooked aromatics and raw chicken. By sautéing the vegetables until soft and combining them with cubed fillet, herbs, and a bay leaf, the flavor base is already established. Spreading this mixture thinly in a container creates a uniform sheet that freezes quickly and, crucially, thaws and heats evenly in the pot. This prevents the common issue where raw chicken or cold vegetables slow down the cooking process or cook unevenly, resulting in a muddy, under-seasoned broth.

To prepare the base, sauté one diced onion, one diced carrot, one celery stalk, and 1-2 cloves of minced garlic in 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil until soft, about 5 minutes. Let the mixture cool completely. Cube 450 grams of chicken fillet and combine it with the vegetables, chopped thyme, rosemary, and one bay leaf. Spread this mixture into a thin layer, roughly 2-3 centimeters deep, in a freezer-safe container or bag. This flat geometry is essential; it ensures that the frozen mass will break apart easily and integrate quickly into the hot liquid.

When ready to eat, transfer the frozen slab directly into a pot and cover it with 1.8 liters of hot chicken broth. Bring the liquid to a boil. The pre-cooked vegetables require no additional cooking time, and the raw chicken pieces will cook rapidly in the boiling broth. Once boiling, add 200 grams of basmati rice. Reduce the heat to a low simmer and cook for 15 minutes. The basmati choice is significant here; its long, separate grains hold up better in a soup environment than shorter varieties that tend to become gluey or disintegrate into the broth, maintaining a distinct textural contrast.

Season with salt and black pepper to taste, and remove the bay leaf before serving. Ladle the soup into bowls and finish with chopped fresh parsley. If the broth seems too thick, add 150-200 milliliters of hot water or extra broth and simmer for another 2-3 minutes. For a subtle aromatic finish, a couple of allspice berries dropped into the individual bowl can add depth without altering the overall balance of the soup.