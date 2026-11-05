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Refining the classic beef recipe: essential marinating timing ensured a melt-in-your-mouth bite

Recipes

A rich beef stew with mushrooms and vegetables relies on the integration of a deep wine flavor into the meat. According to the "Recipe Collection" magazine (No. 02, 254, 2020), this is achieved through a preliminary marinating process that primes the beef for long-term simmering.

Braised beef with mushrooms
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Braised beef with mushrooms

The Role of the Marinade

The process begins by combining 1 kg of beef (hind leg pulp) with 3 medium carrots, 1 small celery root, and 2 large onions. This mixture is submerged in one bottle (750 ml) of dry red wine along with a sprig of thyme, a sprig of rosemary, 2 tbsp of dried oregano, and 3-5 crushed juniper berries. The beef remains in this liquid for up to 2 hours at room temperature or 4 hours in the refrigerator. This step allows the wine and aromatics to penetrate the muscle fibers before the application of heat.

Developing the Sauce

The beef is removed from the marinade and patted dry, while the liquid is strained and reserved. In a heavy-bottomed pot, 50 g of butter is melted and 100 g of fatty smoked brisket is rendered. The beef is then browned in this fat to create a golden crust.

The reserved wine marinade is poured back into the pot. Simmering this liquid for 10 minutes reduces the volume, concentrating the acidity and aromatic compounds of the wine to create a denser base for the sauce.

The Two-Stage Simmer

The beef is stewed in the reduced liquid for 1 hour. The critical observation here is the texture: the meat should be tender enough to be easily broken into fibers with a spoon. Only then are the marinated vegetables added to the pot, and the cooking continues for another 40-50 minutes. This ensures the meat reaches its peak tenderness before the vegetables overcook.

Finishing the Dish

To prevent them from becoming mushy, 300-400 g of wild mushrooms (or substitutes like button mushrooms or oyster mushrooms) are sautéed separately until cooked. After the heat is turned off, the cooked mushrooms are stirred into the stew and left to steep for 10-15 minutes.

The final dish is seasoned with salt and freshly ground black pepper. For a more pungent profile, cloves or star anise may be added to the initial marinade. The resulting stew is best paired with starches that absorb the concentrated sauce, such as polenta, mashed potatoes, celery root puree, or couscous.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
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