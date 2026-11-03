Pumpkin and plum pastry recipe: professional techniques for achieving the perfect golden crust

The structural integrity of a pumpkin and plum pastry relies entirely on the management of moisture and the physical state of the pumpkin puree. When the pumpkin is processed into a perfectly smooth paste, it integrates into the gluten network to create a tender crumb; conversely, any remaining fibrous lumps translate into a rubbery or uneven internal structure.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use The buns

The process begins with a preferment: 130 ml of warm milk (30°C), 1 tsp dry yeast, 1 tbsp sugar, and 5 tbsp flour. The critical readiness cue at this stage is the appearance of a foamy cap after approximately 30 minutes in a warm environment. This foam is the primary indicator of yeast activity; failure to reach this state typically results in a dense, heavy crumb.

The Role of Puree and Dough Development

The pumpkin component-250g of flesh, either sautéed with 1 tbsp water or roasted-must be blended into a seamless paste. This is the most decisive action for the baker: any granularity in the puree will compromise the elasticity of the dough, making it crumbly and resistant to rolling. This paste is then combined with the active preferment, one egg, 50g sugar, 0.5 tsp salt, and 50g of melted, cooled butter.

To maintain control over the dough's hydration, 500g of sifted flour is incorporated in small portions until a thick consistency is achieved. The transition from a liquid mixture to a cohesive mass occurs on a floured surface, where the dough is kneaded into a smooth ball with the addition of 1 tbsp vegetable oil. After being coated in 0.5 tbsp vegetable oil and covered, the dough must double in volume over 1 to 1.5 hours. A further 15-minute rest after dividing the dough into 15 rounded portions is essential to relax the gluten, ensuring the dough spreads without snapping back during shaping.

Moisture Control in the Filling and Final Bake

The plum filling requires strict temperature control to avoid compromising the dough. 500g of pitted plum halves are simmered with 30g melted butter and 3 tbsp sugar for about 10 minutes. The addition of 2 tsp starch thickens the juices into a heavy jam consistency. The filling must be completely cooled; introducing warm filling to the dough would cause the fats to melt and the structure to collapse.

Once the dough is rolled and the filling is encased, the buns undergo a final proof of 15 minutes or until they double in size. The final structure is set at 180°C for 35-40 minutes. The indicators of a successful bake are a golden-brown crust, a hollow sound when tapping the bottom, and the precise coloration of the 0.3 cup of toasted pumpkin seeds used as a topping-they should be golden, signaling a correct bake without over-browning.