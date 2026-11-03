Easy plant-based patties: step-by-step guide to using beans and mushrooms for dinner

These vegan cutlets achieve a satisfying, dense consistency by pairing the creaminess of white beans with the savory depth of sautéed mushrooms. The goal is a hearty texture that mimics the substance of traditional meat patties without relying on complex substitutes.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Plant-based patties

The decisive move in this recipe is the addition of semolina. While flour provides the outer crust, the semolina integrated into the bean paste acts as a structural binder, ensuring the cutlets maintain their shape during frying without becoming overly dense.

Ingredients

White beans: 200 g.

Fresh mushrooms (champignons): 200 g.

Onion: 1 pc.

Garlic: 2 cloves.

Semolina: 3 tbsp.

Wheat flour: 3 tbsp.

Refined vegetable oil, salt, and ground black pepper: to taste.

Preparation

Prepare the beans by rinsing them in a colander and soaking them in cold water for 12 hours. Drain the soaking water, cover with fresh water, and simmer on low heat for approximately one hour until soft. Drain the cooked beans in a colander.

Dice the mushrooms and finely chop the onion. Sauté the onion in two tablespoons of oil for 4-5 minutes until golden, then add the mushrooms and fry for another 4-5 minutes.

Combine the cooked beans, sautéed mushrooms and onions, garlic, and semolina in a food processor. Process until a smooth, uniform paste forms, then season with salt and black pepper.

Allow the mixture to rest for 15 minutes. This pause lets the semolina hydrate and stabilize the mass. Using wet hands, shape the mixture into round patties, dredge them in wheat flour, and fry in vegetable oil for 2-3 minutes per side until a brown crust develops.

If semolina is unavailable, a tablespoon of starch or oat flour serves as an effective alternative to ensure the patties hold together when flipped.