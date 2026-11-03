The kitchen technique that changed everything: mastering the perfect liquid center with browned meat

The success of this pork and egg dish depends on using the residual heat of seared meat to gently poach eggs. The goal is a contrast between the firm, browned texture of the pork and the liquid gold of a barely set yolk.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Steak topped with an egg

Searing the Pork

Begin with 300g of lean pork (such as collar or loin), sliced into pieces 1 to 1.5 cm thick. Pat the meat dry with paper towels to ensure immediate searing rather than steaming. Heat 1 tablespoon of vegetable oil in a pan over medium heat. To achieve a proper golden crust, fry the pork in a single layer; overcrowding the pan forces the meat to release juices, which leads to boiling rather than browning. If the pan is small, sear the meat in two batches.

Once the pork is browned and the juices run clear, add two finely diced onions. Sauté for another 2 to 3 minutes until the onions soften. Season with salt, pepper, and any preferred spices.

Setting the Eggs

The final step transforms the pan into a poaching vessel. Use a spoon to create three distinct depressions in the meat mixture. Carefully crack one egg into each hole, ensuring the yolks remain intact. Cover the pan with a lid and reduce the heat to the minimum setting. The lid traps steam, which cooks the egg whites while the low temperature prevents the yolks from hardening too quickly.

Serve immediately to preserve the fluid texture of the yolk. Because the pork can lose moisture and the eggs will solidify if reheated, the dish is best enjoyed fresh. Any leftovers should be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for no more than 24 hours and reheated in a pan.