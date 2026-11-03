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Ankovsky Pie: Balancing Crumbly Shortcrust and Tart Lemon Cream

Recipes

The structural integrity of the Ankovsky pie-a family tradition from Yasnaya Polyana-rests on the tension between a crumbly shortcrust base and a dense, tart lemon cream. Achieving this contrast depends not on decorative skill, but on the precise thermal state of the fats and the timing of the mechanical interventions.

Homemade lemon pie
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Homemade lemon pie

The Mechanics of the Shortcrust

The base relies on a ratio of 280g wheat flour, 135g butter, 80g sugar, 3 yolks, and a pinch of salt. The decisive factor here is the temperature of the butter: it must be cold, taken directly from the refrigerator. While a blender is used for initial homogenization, the critical stage is the hand-assembly of the dough. The baker must stop the moment the ingredients coalesce into a single ball. Over-working the dough at this stage transforms a tender crumb into a tough, rigid crust, while under-working results in a base that is too fragile to hold.

When rolled into 18 cm circles and baked at 180°C for approximately 15 minutes, the readiness of the crust is signaled by a golden brown color, dry edges, and a specific tactile response: the crust must spring back when pressed with a finger and release easily from the parchment.

The Stability of the Lemon Cream

The cream requires a different thermal approach, using 70g of butter softened to room temperature, combined with 145g sugar, 80ml lemon juice (from two lemons), 2 large eggs, and 4g lemon zest. To prevent localized scorching and ensure a uniform structure, a heavy-bottomed pot (at least 3-4mm) is essential.

The transition from a liquid mixture to a stable filling occurs on medium heat. The decisive cue for the baker is the point of thickening: the cream is ready only when it no longer spreads across the surface of the pan. Once this density is achieved, the mass must be covered with plastic wrap in direct contact to prevent a skin from forming before it is cooled to room temperature.

Assembly and Stabilization

The final structure is built by layering the two crusts with the cream. The use of crumbled pastry scraps to coat the sides provides a textural bridge between the smooth cream and the crisp base. While the pie is assembled quickly, the final structural phase happens in the refrigerator. A minimum one-hour resting period is required for the crusts to absorb moisture and the cream to set. The architecture of the dessert reaches its peak on the second day, as the moisture migrates and the textures soften into a cohesive whole.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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