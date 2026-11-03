Coca-Cola Jelly: Balancing Blooming and Heat for a Stable Gel

Coca-Cola jelly is a study in simplicity, where a carbonated beverage is transformed into a chilled, elastic mass that retains the soda's characteristic caramel profile. The success of the texture depends on managing the hydration of the gelatin and controlling the temperature of the liquid to prevent the degradation of the gelling agent.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Алексей Дорофеев is licensed under publiс domain Coca-Cola

The Process

The preparation requires 500 ml of Coca-Cola, 20 g of powdered gelatin, and 1 teaspoon of lemon juice. To begin, 150 ml of the cola is separated into a bowl, and the gelatin is sprinkled over the surface. This mixture must sit for 10 to 15 minutes. This period of blooming allows the dry granules to absorb the liquid and swell, which ensures they will dissolve smoothly later without leaving clumps.

The remaining cola is combined with the lemon juice in a small saucepan and heated over low heat. The liquid is brought only to a warm state; it must not reach a boil. Keeping the temperature below the boiling point is critical, as excessive heat can weaken the gelatin's gelling properties and create an abundance of foam that disrupts the clarity of the final product.

The bloomed gelatin is stirred into the warm cola until completely dissolved. If foam appears on the surface, the mixture is left to settle for a few minutes so the bubbles can be skimmed off. Passing the liquid through a fine-mesh sieve before pouring removes any remaining particles, ensuring a uniform, smooth consistency.

Setting and Texture

The mixture is poured into ramekins, glasses, or silicone molds and refrigerated for at least 2 hours. Serving with a thin slice of lemon or a handful of berries provides a bright contrast to the dark caramel of the jelly.

For those who prefer a firmer, more resilient texture, the amount of gelatin can be increased by 3 to 5 g per 500 ml of beverage. This adjustment increases the structural integrity of the jelly without requiring a change in the heating process. Each serving contains approximately 72.5 kcal, 4.49 g of protein, 0.03 g of fat, and 13.71 g of carbohydrates.