World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Chicken and Mushroom Salad: Sautéed Mushrooms Create Cohesive Texture

Recipes

This chicken and mushroom salad relies on a contrast of textures: the lean structure of boiled breast meat paired with the soft, absorbent quality of sautéed mushrooms. The dish is defined by its stability, creating a hearty, cohesive composition that holds its form well on the plate.

Salad with chicken and mushrooms
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Salad with chicken and mushrooms

The decisive move in this preparation is the sautéing of the mushrooms. By frying them in oil until they reach a soft density, they transform from a simple addition into a flavor-dense component capable of carrying the dressing. This ensures the salad avoids the watery consistency often associated with raw fungi, providing a savory depth that complements the neutral protein of the chicken.

Ingredients

  • Chicken fillets: 2 pieces
  • Champignons: 400 g
  • Eggs: 3 pieces
  • Hard cheese: 150-200 g
  • Vegetable oil for frying
  • Mayonnaise or sour cream for dressing
  • Salt: to taste

Preparation

Boil the chicken fillets in salted water until cooked (approximately 20-30 minutes after boiling). Once cooled, finely dice the meat or shred it into fibers.

Wash and dry the champignons, then slice them. Sauté in vegetable oil until cooked, adding salt at the end. Set aside to cool.

Hard-boil the eggs, cool, peel, and grate using a coarse grater. Grate the hard cheese using a fine grater.

Combine the cooled sautéed mushrooms and cooked chicken. Bind the mixture with mayonnaise or sour cream, which integrates the varying textures into a unified, dense salad.

The appeal of this recipe lies in its linear workflow. Because each component-the chicken, the mushrooms, and the eggs-is prepared and cooled sequentially, the cook can focus on the texture of each ingredient without the rush of simultaneous multitasking. The result is a reliable, satiating dish that remains consistent in flavor and structure when served chilled.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Norway rejects FT's account of Putin call
World
Norway rejects FT's account of Putin call
Analysis reveals missing pages and classified items in DOJ Epstein files release
Americas
Analysis reveals missing pages and classified items in DOJ Epstein files release
Popular
Analysis reveals missing pages and classified items in DOJ Epstein files release

Internal records show the DOJ transferred materials labeled as classified to the Deputy Attorney General, while gap analysis of Bates numbers indicates tens of thousands of pages, including financial records and email exchanges, were removed from the final release.

Analysis reveals missing pages and classified items in DOJ Epstein files release
Residential Cruise Odyssey Suspended by Fuel Costs, 203 Passengers Evicted in Cambodia
Residential Cruise Odyssey Suspended by Fuel Costs, 203 Passengers Evicted in Cambodia
Chile's Salmon Industry Shaken: One Feed Ingredient Prevented a Catastrophic Loss
Russian Aviation Export Pivot Hinges on Certification of Five Indigenous Airframes and Engines
Cabbage Texture and Handling: From Steaks to Kimchi Margarita Kicherova Mineral Shielding Lets Bacteria Survive Meteorite Re-Entry Alexander Shtorm Why the Evening Brush Is More Critical Than the Morning One Marina Lebedeva
Potatoes sprouting in apartment storage despite darkness
Norway rejects FT's account of Putin call
Judge Hellerstein's Death Will Not Invalidate Maduro Case Proceedings, Attorney Confirms
Judge Hellerstein's Death Will Not Invalidate Maduro Case Proceedings, Attorney Confirms
Last materials
Cabbage Texture and Handling: From Steaks to Kimchi
Marfa Salad: Turkey Thigh and Pickled Cucumber
All-Inclusive Confusion: Turkey's Hotel Industry Faces Overhaul for Booking Clarity
Oil spill forces temporary closure of all Ras Al Khaimah beaches
Sheer Dress Incident: Vietnamese Town's Quiet Wardrobe Rules Unveiled
Integration Project fuses jazz and Carnatic music at Auckland concert amid racial tensions
Telecom towers now permitted activities without local council consent
Police seize firearms and Pokémon cards in Glen Eden gang raid
Te Pati Māori split reduces seat prospects as two former MPs contest under separate banners
In New Zealand, 21 schools found with elevated drinking water nitrate levels
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.