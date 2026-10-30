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Marfa Salad: Turkey Thigh and Pickled Cucumber

Recipes

The Marfa salad is a dense, hearty composition that functions more as a complete meal than a light starter. The dish relies on a contrast between the richness of seared turkey and the sharp, acidic brightness of pickled cucumbers and garlic. Choosing turkey thigh fillet over breast is the decisive move here; the higher fat content ensures the meat remains juicy and maintains its structure after searing.

Making a salad
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Making a salad

Preparation and Assembly

The process begins with boiling one carrot in its skin and three eggs hard. For the protein, cut 250g of turkey thigh fillet into strips and sear them in a pan with one tablespoon of sunflower oil. Season the meat with salt and approximately one teaspoon of turkey seasoning, then allow it to cool completely to avoid wilting the other ingredients.

To maintain the salad's substantial texture, the components should be cut into distinct pieces rather than finely minced. Combine the cooled turkey with the sliced eggs and carrot, 50g of cubed hard or semi-hard cheese, a small red onion sliced into half-rings, one chopped pickled cucumber, and one crushed clove of large garlic.

The dressing is kept minimal to let the seasoned meat and pungent garlic lead: one tablespoon of mayonnaise and a blend of five peppers. Salt is added to taste, though the cured ingredients often provide sufficient seasoning. Serve in individual portions topped with freshly chopped dill, creating a savory, warming dish suited for colder months.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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